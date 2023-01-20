BILLINGS- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop is getting ready to become a new place for people to gather in a fast-growing part of Billings. They're the first business to open in the Annafeld Marketplace, a new development by McCall homes just off of Elysian Road. They hope they can be the first of many to bring a vibrant business to the area.

