Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
KULR8
Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
KULR8
Big Block, Sizzling Slam featured in Super 8 Plays of the Week
Check out the playmakers in the latest edition of the Super 8 Plays of the Week. Featuring Billings Central, Billings West, Billings Skyview, Hardin and Miles City.
KULR8
Billings Mustangs tab Matt Allen as new general manager
BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.
KULR8
New Billings Mustangs GM Matt Allen 'can't wait' for opening day
BILLINGS — Matt Allen is a baseball guy, so he’s extremely happy to have landed in a baseball town. While having his new job as general manager of the Billings Mustangs is thrilling, he’s had to dive right in as Billings prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season. The Mustangs open the Pioneer League season, their third as a MLB Partner League club, May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
KULR8
Build Montana wins its second national award
BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
KULR8
Billings West survives challenge from Billings Central at home
BILLINGS--We had a crosstown showdown Saturday night in the Golden Dome at West High. Billings West came in as one of the top teams in Class AA, and Billings Central came in as one of the top teams in Class A. The Rams had an early first quarter lead, and...
KULR8
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
KULR8
Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni
BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
KULR8
'Worth its weight in gold:' First Billings Fire Mobile Response Team up and running
BILLINGS, Mont. - The first Billings Fire Department mobile response team is up and running.…
KULR8
RiverStone Health hosting a free medical directives workshop
BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health invites you to a free workshop on advance medical directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the first-floor Community Room at Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Get answers to your questions about ensuring that your healthcare wishes are followed if...
KULR8
Montana Family Farms:Family of farmers in Broadview are optimistic for the future of the agriculture industry
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers face the risk of weather every year, trying to estimate what it could be. "We plan for the future, but it's always unpredictable," said Gary Broyles, a farmer in Broadview. "Weather is always risky. You can be fortunate in a dry year, and happen to be...
KULR8
Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop excited to bring family atmosphere to booming part of Billings
BILLINGS- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop is getting ready to become a new place for people to gather in a fast-growing part of Billings. They're the first business to open in the Annafeld Marketplace, a new development by McCall homes just off of Elysian Road. They hope they can be the first of many to bring a vibrant business to the area.
KULR8
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
Comments / 0