Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
New hotel coming to Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
Gov. Ivey to participate in Craig Crisis Care Center grand opening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Craig Crisis Care Center for its grand opening Tuesday. Following the program, Gov. Ivey will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony and receive a brief tour of the facility. The 16,000-square-foot facility, housing 32 recliners and 16 observations beds, will...
City of Anniston to open public warming station
ANNISTON, Ala. — As Alabama expects more freezing temperatures Sunday night, people in Anniston have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Anniston is opening a public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble Street. It will be...
Jefferson County principals now trained to administer Narcan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools principals participated in Naloxone training at their latest principals meeting. The Jefferson County Department of Health hosted the training, teaching leaders how to administer Narcan and when. Hueytown High School Principal, Ryan Howard, said the training is adding another layer of safety to...
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
Work-from-home jobs in high demand
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Studies show lots of people of all ages want to work from home now, especially here in Central Alabama. Research from Indeed and Glassdoor shows .10% of online job searches in September mentioned “remote work,” an increase before the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Professor and...
UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
Calhoun County Announces New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
New Anniston Recycling Stations Facing Misuse
Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
Community leaders gather to discuss violence intervention strategies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Community leaders, both near and far, gathered at the Western Health Department in Bessemer Monday to discuss a topic we’ve become all too familiar with recently: gun violence. This two-day event is designed to give community leaders strategies to develop a holistic vision of what...
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
New parental leave policy providing “huge relief” to expecting city employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bringing a child in to the world is no easy task and now the City of Birmingham is looking to make that challenge slightly easier on all city employees. Mayor Randall Woodfin recently announced that the city is adopting a full paid parental leave of 12...
Birmingham transit authority shares plan to improve travel experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you came to us with concerns about delayed or canceled routes with the BJCTA. Now the Executive Director of the authority is telling city council members how it plans to improve rider experiences. BJCTA Executive Director Charlotte Shaw updated transportation committee members on her...
