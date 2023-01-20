ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

citywatchla.com

Board of Harbor Commissioners Special Agenda

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE - TIME CHANGE ONLY. SUBJECT: LOS ANGELES BOARD OF HARBOR COMMISSIONERS SPECIAL MEETING – THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023. The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners are scheduled for a Special Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:30am. This meeting is in lieu of their previously...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Downtown Santa Monica Farmers Market

The Downtown Santa Monica Farmers market is widely recognized as one of the largest and most diverse Certified Farmers’ Markets in the nation. Local residents, out-of-town visitors, celebrities, and many of Los Angeles’ best-known chefs and restaurants, can be found shopping in this location which features over 60 California farms.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

California Business Group Files Lawsuit Against Santa Monica Transfer Tax Initiative

California Business Roundtable files lawsuit The Transfer Tax Initiative. A California business organization has filed a lawsuit against a transfer tax initiative that Santa Monica voters approved in the November election. The Transfer Tax Initiative, which was originally known as the Funding for Homelessness Prevention, Affordable Housing, and Schools measure...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KQED

Building Thriving Spaces For Black Californians

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. Homes for All: Richmond's 1950s Attempt at Integrated Housing. We're featuring work from our colleagues at the Bay Curious podcast this week. Reporter Ariana Proehl digs into the history of Parchester Village, a neighborhood in the Bay Area town of Richmond. After World War II, Black ministers there made a deal with local politicians to build some of the state’s first housing intended to be racially integrated. Parchester Village soon became a hub for Black political power, excellence and community. Residents remember the powerful sense of belonging they felt growing up there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 unhoused people die in one week in Sherman Oaks

Business owners in Sherman Oaks are outraged after three homeless people were found dead in a little over a week. The bodies were discovered near a shopping plaza at the corner of Van Nuys and Ventura Blvd.The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill posted a video to social media saying she contacted the city repeatedly to get resources for the homeless but to no avail. Business owners are also concerned about their own safety, as several employees have been threatened and harassed."There's that aspect of worrying about your staff, worrying about your customers, and obviously we care about them too so it's a mixed bag," said Angela Marsden, a restaurant owner. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents Sherman Oaks said in a statement, "Since I came in the office, we've expanded case management, shelter, mental health, and substance use treatment, and permanent housing resources. As a result, we saw a 7% decline in street homelessness in our last count, after years of double-digit increases in this district." 
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Mayor Bass moves into Getty House

Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pandemic-era tenant protections about to end in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County will end its COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution, which protected county residents from evictions and other housing hardships during the pandemic, on Jan. 31. Officials created the resolution, in part, to protect tenants in unincorporated Los Angeles County areas, as well as cities in the county that don’t have a moratorium in place, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

Black Planning Association Demands Removal of Armed Officers from Public Meetings

In an open letter distributed to dozens of LA City officials and staff — including the planning director, the mayor, and the council president — Wednesday evening, the Black Professionals of Los Angeles City Planning (BPLA), “respectfully demand[ed]” the removal of armed Los Angeles Police Department officers from City Planning outreach events, including Planning Commission and City Council meetings. The letter, addressed to Planning Director Vince Bertoni, has since been made publicly available.
railfan.com

LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens

Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Tents along Sixth Street continue to raise concerns

City officials and the Mid City West Neighborhood Council are working to address a homeless encampment on Sixth Street near Fairfax Avenue on a sidewalk along the north side of the Academy Museum. Tents began popping up in the area in November, and nearly a dozen remained this week. The...

