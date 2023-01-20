Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Related
citywatchla.com
Board of Harbor Commissioners Special Agenda
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE - TIME CHANGE ONLY. SUBJECT: LOS ANGELES BOARD OF HARBOR COMMISSIONERS SPECIAL MEETING – THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023. The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners are scheduled for a Special Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:30am. This meeting is in lieu of their previously...
citywatchla.com
Downtown Santa Monica Farmers Market
The Downtown Santa Monica Farmers market is widely recognized as one of the largest and most diverse Certified Farmers’ Markets in the nation. Local residents, out-of-town visitors, celebrities, and many of Los Angeles’ best-known chefs and restaurants, can be found shopping in this location which features over 60 California farms.
Santa Monica Mirror
California Business Group Files Lawsuit Against Santa Monica Transfer Tax Initiative
California Business Roundtable files lawsuit The Transfer Tax Initiative. A California business organization has filed a lawsuit against a transfer tax initiative that Santa Monica voters approved in the November election. The Transfer Tax Initiative, which was originally known as the Funding for Homelessness Prevention, Affordable Housing, and Schools measure...
KQED
Building Thriving Spaces For Black Californians
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. Homes for All: Richmond's 1950s Attempt at Integrated Housing. We're featuring work from our colleagues at the Bay Curious podcast this week. Reporter Ariana Proehl digs into the history of Parchester Village, a neighborhood in the Bay Area town of Richmond. After World War II, Black ministers there made a deal with local politicians to build some of the state’s first housing intended to be racially integrated. Parchester Village soon became a hub for Black political power, excellence and community. Residents remember the powerful sense of belonging they felt growing up there.
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
3 unhoused people die in one week in Sherman Oaks
Business owners in Sherman Oaks are outraged after three homeless people were found dead in a little over a week. The bodies were discovered near a shopping plaza at the corner of Van Nuys and Ventura Blvd.The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill posted a video to social media saying she contacted the city repeatedly to get resources for the homeless but to no avail. Business owners are also concerned about their own safety, as several employees have been threatened and harassed."There's that aspect of worrying about your staff, worrying about your customers, and obviously we care about them too so it's a mixed bag," said Angela Marsden, a restaurant owner. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents Sherman Oaks said in a statement, "Since I came in the office, we've expanded case management, shelter, mental health, and substance use treatment, and permanent housing resources. As a result, we saw a 7% decline in street homelessness in our last count, after years of double-digit increases in this district."
beverlypress.com
Mayor Bass moves into Getty House
Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. The Associated Press reports 10 people were killed, and 10...
LA city attorney requests funds for ‘critical’ senior-level personnel
A motion to provide funding for three senior-level attorney positions Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto calls critical was filed Friday by Councilman Bob Blumenfield. Feldstein Soto is also seeking funding for leadership training for 100 supervisors, technology and facility upgrades and an analysis by a legal technology expert...
Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns
After 16 years with the Ronald McDonald House organization and 10 years as executive director of the Long Beach branch, Cheri Bazley has resigned, the nonprofit announced today. The post Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
Pandemic-era tenant protections about to end in Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County will end its COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution, which protected county residents from evictions and other housing hardships during the pandemic, on Jan. 31. Officials created the resolution, in part, to protect tenants in unincorporated Los Angeles County areas, as well as cities in the county that don’t have a moratorium in place, […]
knock-la.com
Black Planning Association Demands Removal of Armed Officers from Public Meetings
In an open letter distributed to dozens of LA City officials and staff — including the planning director, the mayor, and the council president — Wednesday evening, the Black Professionals of Los Angeles City Planning (BPLA), “respectfully demand[ed]” the removal of armed Los Angeles Police Department officers from City Planning outreach events, including Planning Commission and City Council meetings. The letter, addressed to Planning Director Vince Bertoni, has since been made publicly available.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
railfan.com
LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens
Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
Secure parking lot for housing insecure people coming to Los Angeles County
Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure. The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure […]
beverlypress.com
Tents along Sixth Street continue to raise concerns
City officials and the Mid City West Neighborhood Council are working to address a homeless encampment on Sixth Street near Fairfax Avenue on a sidewalk along the north side of the Academy Museum. Tents began popping up in the area in November, and nearly a dozen remained this week. The...
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV- positive Latino man's lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation.
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Comments / 0