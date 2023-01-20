Morse scores 25 as James Madison takes down Troy 89-87 in OT

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 25 points as James Madison beat Troy 89-87 in overtime on Thursday night.

Morse shot 8 for 18 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Dukes (13-7, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 7 for 10 from the line, and added nine rebounds and three steals. Mezie Offurum was 7 of 11 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Aamer Muhammad finished with 17 points and two steals for the Trojans (12-8, 4-3). Troy also got 16 points from Kieffer Punter. Christyon Eugene also put up 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .