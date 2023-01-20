Read full article on original website
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Petak's 28 points leads Mathews over Bristol
Mathews would go on a 10-0 run to close the 1st quarter and never looked back. Mathews would go on a 10-0 run to close the 1st quarter and never looked back. LaBrae freshman sends Vikings past Newton Falls in …. He had 13 while Jay McGarry had a team-high...
Farrell playmaker announces college commitment
This season, he played in 10 games recording 1,667 all-purpose yards with 30 total touchdowns. This season, he played in 10 games recording 1,667 all-purpose yards with 30 total touchdowns. Trek Coffee House to open in April in Youngstown, …. The coffee shop had planned to open up at the...
Crestview coach reflects on marquee MVAC win
Following a 38-31 win over Brookfield, Crestview head coach Aaron Blatch spoke with Chad Krispinsky. Following a 38-31 win over Brookfield, Crestview head coach Aaron Blatch spoke with Chad Krispinsky. Marie Belcastro’s family celebrates signing of SB …. Belcastro was 94 years old when 15-year-old Jacob LaRosa tried to...
Henry J. McCormick, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. McCormick, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard after a short illness. Born November 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. and Mabel (Jones) McCormick. Henry was...
Bertha M. Sattler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha M. Sattler, 95, of Niles passed away on January 23, 2023 at the Hospice House. She was born on March 11, 1927 in Mineral Ridge Ohio; the daughter of the late George and Elsie (Fusselman) Parker. Bertha was a lifelong resident of Niles. Prior...
Joyce Lowry Laughlin, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Lowry Laughlin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Salem, Ohio on June 13, 1929, to Raymond F. and Gertrude (Layden) Lowry. She attended St. Paul School and graduated from Salem High School...
Tyler James McCaslin, Salem, Ohio-obit
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler James McCaslin, 34, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born March 14, 1988, in Bradenton, Florida, son of Duane McCaslin, Sr. and the late Kathleen (Martineau) McCaslin. Tyler attended school at Riverside High School in Ellwood City,...
Charles Franklin Gubany, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Franklin Gubany, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born on August 25, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Patricia (Bickel) Gubany. Charles was employed as a laborer for a...
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
Laura N. Fowler, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura N. Fowler age 54 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday January 21, 2023 at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was born on February 20, 1967 in Rome, Georgia the daughter of the late Norman David New and...
Delories J. Brooks Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle, N.E., Warren, Ohio departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
Charles David Gall, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Gall, 82, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born June 1, 1940 in Moultrie, Ohio, a son of the late George and Anna (Cooper) Gall and was a life resident of the area.
Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran. Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth...
Brian Keith Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent...
Jim Ciavarella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Ciavarella, 87, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jim was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Luigi and Jennie Torchio Ciavarella. He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955...
Carlo Bario, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario. Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland...
Theresa A. Palermo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Palermo, 101, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born March 30, 1921, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dominic Lovaglio AKA Dominic Walley and Rosa Sinsetivo Lovaglio, of Carbone, Italy. Her family moved to Youngstown when she was two years old.
Lillian “Sissy” (Mills) Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian “Sissy” Poling was a force of a woman as mother and nana. A woman who would do anything for her family at all costs. She left this world on Friday, January 19, 2023 but her legacy of unconditional love and enduring sense of nurture will live on.
Robert E. Wolfe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Wolfe, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born to the late Robert and Florence (Reidsone) Wolfe in Lewisburg, PA on September 11, 1945. Bob was a graduate of Lewisburg High School...
