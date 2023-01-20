Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw is 30 scores big in viewership and key demo, wins the night on cable
According to showbuzzdaily, Monday’s WWE Raw is 30 drew an average of 2.344 million viewers on the USA Network. This week’s number is way up from last week’s 1.489 million viewers. The show drew a huge average of a 0.70 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT TV Taping SPOILERS (Taped 1/21) -Former WWE and Former WCW stars debut
Below are the spoilers from Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling New Year’s Revolution fallout television tapings that took place at The Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The following matches and segments are future episodes of IMPACT Wrestling that will air on AXS TV. -Deonna Purrazzo...
wrestleview.com
Friday Night Wrestling Ratings: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage
Last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.257 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 2.326 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, WWE SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating, which is the same rating the show had last week. WWE SmackDown for last...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer reportedly “pitched having a match” against Brock Lesnar
According to a report by F4WOnline, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin had been pitched a having a match against Brock Lesnar for this year’s WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Fightful Select reported on Monday that a match for Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns was brought up by Austin for WrestleMania 39.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wrestleview.com
WWE Top 10 Special Edition: 30 Greatest Moments of Raw
WWE recently posted a video (watch below), just over 22 minutes in length to their YouTube Channel with the 30 greatest moments of Raw. The very first episode of Raw debuted on the USA Network, on January 11, 1993, taking place live from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. According to Pro Wrestling Fandom’s website, the he debut episode scored a 2.5 in the Neilsen Ratings.
wrestleview.com
Keiji Mutoh to face top NJPW star next month for retirement match
Keiji Mutoh ended Wrestle Kingdom 17 night two which took place at the Yokohama Arena in Japan, when he challenged Tetsuya Naito to a match at his retirement show, that takes pace on February 21 at the Tokyo Dome. After Naito defeated Kenoh in the main event, Naito began making...
wrestleview.com
AEW’s debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba rescheduled to March 15
AEW announced the date for their debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been changed. AEW was originally scheduled to hold a special Tuesday episode of Dynamite, followed by the Rampage taping from the Canada Life Center on March 14, 2023. AEW posted a statement on Monday that the live Dynamite...
wrestleview.com
Post-Raw #165: Raw is XXX review and discussion!
Wrestleview Post-Raw returns with episode 165 featuring Mike Tedesco and Roy Nemer discussing and reviewing WWE Raw is XXX from Philadelphia, featuring lots of WWE Legends, great matches, and more!. We’re taking your questions and comments, so join in the conversation!
