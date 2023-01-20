The following are news and notes from Monday’s WWE Raw is 30. The steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley did not go as initially planned. The match was supposed to see Becky winning and then getting a beat down by Damage CTRL. Due to the Tribal Court segment going “Extremely Long”, the decision was made to bypass the match and go right to the post-match finish instead. Bayley spent a lot of time arguing with fans as she was climbing the steel cage during a Raw commercial break.

