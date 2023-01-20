Read full article on original website
Note on why WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella missed Raw, list of producers from the show
Reason why the Bellas were not at Monday’s Raw is 30. WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella did fly to the Northeast. According to PWInsider, they did attend a matinee performance of the Broadway musical “Wicked” on Monday. WWE did not acknowledge the Bellas on...
WWE Top 10 Special Edition: 30 Greatest Moments of Raw
WWE recently posted a video (watch below), just over 22 minutes in length to their YouTube Channel with the 30 greatest moments of Raw. The very first episode of Raw debuted on the USA Network, on January 11, 1993, taking place live from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. According to Pro Wrestling Fandom’s website, the he debut episode scored a 2.5 in the Neilsen Ratings.
WWE announces Raw 30 delivered highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw
Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court,...
WWE Raw Results – 1/23/23 (Raw is XXX, WWE Legends, Title Matches, Steel Cage)
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Wells Fargo Center) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The iconic chords of Rick Derringer’s “Real American” thunder in the arena, and the Philadelphia crowd explodes as 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart come out to the stage.
Friday Night Wrestling Ratings: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage
Last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.257 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 2.326 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, WWE SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating, which is the same rating the show had last week. WWE SmackDown for last...
AEW’s debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba rescheduled to March 15
AEW announced the date for their debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been changed. AEW was originally scheduled to hold a special Tuesday episode of Dynamite, followed by the Rampage taping from the Canada Life Center on March 14, 2023. AEW posted a statement on Monday that the live Dynamite...
News and notes from Monday night’s WWE Raw is 30
The following are news and notes from Monday’s WWE Raw is 30. The steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley did not go as initially planned. The match was supposed to see Becky winning and then getting a beat down by Damage CTRL. Due to the Tribal Court segment going “Extremely Long”, the decision was made to bypass the match and go right to the post-match finish instead. Bayley spent a lot of time arguing with fans as she was climbing the steel cage during a Raw commercial break.
IMPACT TV Taping SPOILERS (Taped 1/21) -Former WWE and Former WCW stars debut
Below are the spoilers from Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling New Year’s Revolution fallout television tapings that took place at The Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The following matches and segments are future episodes of IMPACT Wrestling that will air on AXS TV. -Deonna Purrazzo...
Post-Raw #165: Raw is XXX review and discussion!
Wrestleview Post-Raw returns with episode 165 featuring Mike Tedesco and Roy Nemer discussing and reviewing WWE Raw is XXX from Philadelphia, featuring lots of WWE Legends, great matches, and more!. We’re taking your questions and comments, so join in the conversation!
WWE Hall of Famer reportedly “pitched having a match” against Brock Lesnar
According to a report by F4WOnline, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin had been pitched a having a match against Brock Lesnar for this year’s WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Fightful Select reported on Monday that a match for Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns was brought up by Austin for WrestleMania 39.
John Cena revealed as WWE 2K23 cover star, game includes new feature list and more
New features are coming to the WWE 2K23 video game, including John Cena as the cover star. Cena will be playable in Showcase mode, MyGM returns, and more. The new feature list also includes the debut of WarGames. WWE 2K23 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and...
WWE Raw Preview: 30th Anniversary: Title Matches, Cage Match, Sami Zayn on trial and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE’s 30th Anniversary episode of Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for WWE Raw is...
