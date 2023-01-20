ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
