UL Monroe earns 72-59 victory over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyreke Locure's 19 points helped UL Monroe defeat Georgia Southern 72-59 on Thursday night.

Locure added six rebounds and six assists for the Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jamari Blackmon scored 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds and five assists. Thomas Howell went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Kaden Archie led the Eagles (11-9, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jalen Finch added seven points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Kamari Brown had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UL Monroe visits Troy while Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .