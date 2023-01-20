Hear from author Ronnie Anderson as he talks about his Anboran fairytales at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library. Anderson, who grew up in Baton Rouge, says that when he searched for fairytales for his daughters, he was shocked that none had people of color in them. So he created Anboran to tell captivating and inclusive stories. His fairytales include diversity, so children see themselves through each character. Learn about his vision and books, which a former Disney editor helped revise. Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339.

