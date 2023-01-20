Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score updates at Arkansas: Can Tigers break six-game losing streak?
LSU basketball will try to score its first win of 2023 and break its six-game losing streak against Arkansas on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2) in Fayetteville. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas 60-57 to begin conference play on Dec. 28, but have lost every game since. LSU's latest defeat came on Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee in Baton Rouge, 77-56.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Angel Reese grabs 20th straight double-double, leads LSU women's basketball over Alabama
Alabama coach Kristi Curry opted to have her post players double Angel Reese as soon as she caught the ball to open the game Monday night. Slowed at first to just two rebounds in the opening quarter, Reese adjusted to chase down LSU women's basketball program history. The star sophomore forward grabbed her record 20th straight double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds, and helped lead No. 4 LSU over Alabama, 89-51, inside Coleman Coliseum for its 20th straight win to start the season.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU, South Carolina last two undefeated teams left in women's college basketball
LSU women's basketball and South Carolina remain on a collision course. More than two months into the regular season, LSU and South Carolina are the last two undefeated teams standing in the country, making their matchup at Colonial Life Arena Feb. 12 (1 p.m., ESPN) loom even larger. No. 2...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score at Alabama: Live updates
Since the start of Southeastern Conference play, No. 3 LSU women's basketball has won three road games by an average of 31 points per game. The Tigers (19-0, 7-0), one of three teams left undefeated in SEC play, take their show on the road again, playing Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday (6 p.m., SEC Network).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball at Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report
What will No. 3 LSU women's basketball's energy be, back on the road, taking on a talented Alabama squad in Tuscaloosa?. In their last game, Kim Mulkey and her Tigers (19-0, 7-0) found themselves in their first knockdown, drag-out of the season in the fourth quarter at home against Arkansas.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Everyone knows what's wrong with LSU basketball: Can Matt McMahon fix it?
BATON ROUGE - The problem with LSU basketball is obvious. And it isn't the Tigers' defense. LSU lost its sixth consecutive contest on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against No. 9 Tennessee, 77-56. The Tigers were never competitive in a game where they outshot the Volunteers 48% to 45%.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Memphis football adds commitment from RB Walter Samuel of Gonzales, Louisiana
Memphis football added more help to its running back room with a commitment from three-star running back Walter Samuel. Samuel, who announced his decision Sunday, attends East Ascension High School in Gonzales, Louisiana. He initially committed to Tulane in June but de-committed in November. According to ScorebookLive and Samuel's Hudl...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension volleyball, soccer players sign with colleges
Two volleyball players and a soccer player from East Ascension High School signed to play at the college level during a signing ceremony at the school's campus in Gonzales. Katie Frank will play volleyball at Mount Holyoke and Melinna Carrero will play at Coastal Alabama East. Hannah May will continue...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How to apply for the Louisiana Sheriff's Scholarship, Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship
The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program provides assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
WEATHER: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms expected for south Louisiana
National Weather Service forecasters in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge office forecast potential tornadoes and severe storms for the middle of the week. In a Facebook post, the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported it has been monitoring the enhanced risk of severe weather forecast for the southern part of Louisiana from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
There were two mass shootings in Louisiana over the weekend: here's what you need to know
It was a violent Sunday in Louisiana when two mass shootings, in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, resulted in multiple injuries. Shreveport mass shooting leaves three-year-old in critical condition. On Jan. 22, just before 2 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge author to discuss fairytales at Ascension Parish Library
Hear from author Ronnie Anderson as he talks about his Anboran fairytales at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library. Anderson, who grew up in Baton Rouge, says that when he searched for fairytales for his daughters, he was shocked that none had people of color in them. So he created Anboran to tell captivating and inclusive stories. His fairytales include diversity, so children see themselves through each character. Learn about his vision and books, which a former Disney editor helped revise. Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville teacher Elise Frederic receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award
At Lakeside Primary School in Prairieville, Elise Frederic's first graders dive into a visual world of literacy from the moment they enter her classroom. Her young students are entertained by creative activities like transferring sounds to writing in sand or gel, all while mastering phonics and classroom reading criteria. On...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish School Board recognized at meeting
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed National School Board Recognition Month during the Jan. 19 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales. "I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members in working to mold an educational system that meets the needs of both today's and tomorrow's children," Cointment said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
All clear given after Honeywell incident near Ascension, Iberville line
Officials in Iberville and Ascension parishes reported that Honeywell personnel said there is no danger to the public following an incident at the facility the night of Jan. 23. According to Iberville Parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness, the office was notified that an incident occurred at the Honeywell facility, which...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Wally Taillon honored as 2022 Gonzales Citizen of the Year
Wally Taillon was honored as the 2022 Citizen of the Year at the Gonzales City Council meeting held Jan. 23. Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council presented Taillon with a framed proclamation mentioning some of his many contributions to the community and a key to the city. Taillon serves...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Fire Department honors firefighters of the year
The Donaldsonville Fire Department celebrated its annual banquet Jan. 21 in the company of the Mayor Leroy Sullivan, City Council members Mike Sullivan, Raymond Aucoin, and Lauthaught Delaney Sr. and Fire Board Chair Malcolm Dugas. The department achieved 16 certifications in different areas and improved the State Fire Rating. "Every...
