KVUE

Construction to begin this spring on Waterloo Greenway Phase II: The Confluence

AUSTIN, Texas — The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin. The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home has been declared "a total loss" after a fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How to stay safe in the bathroom

AUSTIN, Texas — Although most people believe the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the home, the bathroom is frequently overlooked for people of all ages. January is National Bath Safety Month and because more than 200,000 people are hurt in bathrooms every year, the Austin Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is providing tips to help reduce those numbers.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Staff shortages cause backlog in Austin's Community Cats program

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've seen more cats roaming around Austin over the past year, there's a reason why. Community Cats is a partnership between the Austin Animal Center (AAC) and the Austin Humane Society where stray or feral cats are trapped, neutered or spayed and placed back where they were found.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

UT Austin doesn't have enough beds to house the freshman class

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached does not relate to the story. A new report has found that almost half of University of Texas at Austin's first-year class doesn't live in on-campus housing due to lack of availability and rising costs of living. According to an article...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
KVUE

Police investigating homicide at East Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man died outside of a Shell gas station off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night. It happened east of Mueller, next to Morris Williams Golf Course. This is Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023. Austin police responded to a disturbance call inside...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texan Feminist Throwdown celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUSTIN, Texas — At the Distribution Hall in Downtown Austin, a feminist "throwdown" with Texan flair paid homage to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Jan. 22, local speakers, musicians and women from all walks of life paid homage to Roe v. Wade with a one-night benefit concert that raised funds for The Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas and Black Mamas ATX.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
AUSTIN, TX

