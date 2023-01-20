Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Timeline: Widespread rain on Tuesday; strong storms possible southeast of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday will bring some of the best rainfall that Central Texas has seen in quite some time, but it's also a day where we need to keep an eye out for some strong storms and localized flooding. In fact, Tuesday will be quite the weather day...
Construction to begin this spring on Waterloo Greenway Phase II: The Confluence
AUSTIN, Texas — The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin. The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta.
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home has been declared "a total loss" after a fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
How to stay safe in the bathroom
AUSTIN, Texas — Although most people believe the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the home, the bathroom is frequently overlooked for people of all ages. January is National Bath Safety Month and because more than 200,000 people are hurt in bathrooms every year, the Austin Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is providing tips to help reduce those numbers.
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
ATCEMS medics train 'immediate responders'
Medics in Austin want to make sure people are prepared for the worst. Here's how they're educating business owners.
Local farmers give alternatives to high grocery store egg prices
AUSTIN, Texas — As people are struggling with the price of eggs, there are other options for them, including local farms and a way to take matters into your own hands. Sam Moffett owns Shirttail Creek Farms and sells his eggs at his store, Local Pastures, and local farmers' markets.
Staff shortages cause backlog in Austin's Community Cats program
AUSTIN, Texas — If you've seen more cats roaming around Austin over the past year, there's a reason why. Community Cats is a partnership between the Austin Animal Center (AAC) and the Austin Humane Society where stray or feral cats are trapped, neutered or spayed and placed back where they were found.
Austin-Travis County EMS training bar owners to stop bleeding during mass casualty events
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters explained how to help save a life during mass casualty situations through the "Stop The Bleed" course on Monday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, last year, the U.S. saw more mass shootings than days, with 647 occurrences. Its data...
Jahmal Fenner leaves LBJ High School to join UT staff as director of high school relations
AUSTIN, Texas — LBJ High School football coach Jahmal Fenner is one of the most popular and motivating coaches in town. Now, he's the newest member of the football staff at the University of Texas. The team announced Coach Fenner will join as the director of high school relations...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
UT Austin doesn't have enough beds to house the freshman class
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached does not relate to the story. A new report has found that almost half of University of Texas at Austin's first-year class doesn't live in on-campus housing due to lack of availability and rising costs of living. According to an article...
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Austin Justice Coalition to hold rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) is hosting a rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr. on Tuesday. The AJC is using the rally as a way to support the "#JusticeForAlex" campaign and to demand that Austin Police Department Chief Joe Chacon fire the officers involved in the Gonzales' death.
Williamson County deputies investigating unattended death of 16-year-old Georgetown boy
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the "unattended" death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy. The body was found on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died. Autopsy and toxicology results are both...
Police investigating homicide at East Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man died outside of a Shell gas station off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night. It happened east of Mueller, next to Morris Williams Golf Course. This is Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023. Austin police responded to a disturbance call inside...
Texan Feminist Throwdown celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Distribution Hall in Downtown Austin, a feminist "throwdown" with Texan flair paid homage to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Jan. 22, local speakers, musicians and women from all walks of life paid homage to Roe v. Wade with a one-night benefit concert that raised funds for The Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas and Black Mamas ATX.
Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense
AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
