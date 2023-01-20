ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision

Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
WILMINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Brookville escapes close call with New Paris National Trail

Brookville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 36-33 victory against New Paris National Trail on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Paris National Trail and Brookville faced off on January 24, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School. For more, click here.
BROOKVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle

Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
XENIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
ARCANUM, OH
richlandsource.com

No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield

Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Seaman North Adams knocks out victory beat against Fayetteville

Seaman North Adams put together a victorious gameplan to stop Fayetteville 56-39 on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 18, Seaman North Adams faced off against Latham Western and Fayetteville took on Winchester Eastern on January 12 at Fayetteville High School. For more, click here.
FAYETTEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Seaman North Adams designs winning blueprint against Wilmington

Seaman North Adams knocked off Wilmington 46-33 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 9, Seaman North Adams faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Wilmington took on Williamsburg on January 14 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap.
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location

XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
XENIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
dayton.com

2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville rains down on Clayton Northmont

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dayton Centerville turned out the lights on Clayton Northmont 55-15 at Clayton Northmont High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville...
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou

Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
WDTN

US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools

Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH

