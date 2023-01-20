Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision
Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Brookville escapes close call with New Paris National Trail
Brookville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 36-33 victory against New Paris National Trail on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Paris National Trail and Brookville faced off on January 24, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle
Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie engineers impressive victory over Sidney Fairlawn
Fort Loramie earned a convincing 60-10 win over Sidney Fairlawn during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Fort Loramie opened with a 20-5 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian
Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield
Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Seaman North Adams knocks out victory beat against Fayetteville
Seaman North Adams put together a victorious gameplan to stop Fayetteville 56-39 on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 18, Seaman North Adams faced off against Latham Western and Fayetteville took on Winchester Eastern on January 12 at Fayetteville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Seaman North Adams designs winning blueprint against Wilmington
Seaman North Adams knocked off Wilmington 46-33 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 9, Seaman North Adams faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Wilmington took on Williamsburg on January 14 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap.
Meadowdale hands Dunbar first loss in City League
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing early in the first half, Medowdale boys basketball stormed back to hand Dunbar its first loss in Dayton City League action on Friday night with a final score of 60-56.
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
dayton.com
2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight
Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville rains down on Clayton Northmont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dayton Centerville turned out the lights on Clayton Northmont 55-15 at Clayton Northmont High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville...
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou
Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road and State Route 129 in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
Times Gazette
Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools
Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
Comments / 0