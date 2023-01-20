Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
ABC News
Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's daughter celebrates playoff win in cutest way
The daughter of a Philadelphia Eagles player may be her dad's team's biggest fan. Jason Kelce, the Eagles' starting center, shared a video on Instagram showing how his young daughter, Wyatt, celebrated the team's win over the New York Giants in the NFL playoffs. In the video, shared Sunday, Wyatt...
Eagles vs. 49ers NFC championship tickets are on track to be NFL's most expensive conference title game ever
Buyers came … buyers saw … and buyers logged in and wiped out Ticketmaster’s allotment of NFC title game spots in a manner of minutes on Tuesday. With that online turnout — which featured a queue of thousands when tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning — the cheapest shot many fans had at getting into the NFC championship game vanished as quickly as it arrived. It showcased what secondary ticket market analysts have predicted since the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was set on Sunday: This was going to be a searing hot ticket.
Comments / 0