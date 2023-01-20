Buyers came … buyers saw … and buyers logged in and wiped out Ticketmaster’s allotment of NFC title game spots in a manner of minutes on Tuesday. With that online turnout — which featured a queue of thousands when tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning — the cheapest shot many fans had at getting into the NFC championship game vanished as quickly as it arrived. It showcased what secondary ticket market analysts have predicted since the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was set on Sunday: This was going to be a searing hot ticket.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO