Georgia throttled TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, giving Kirby Smart and his program back-to-back titles. With only 60 minutes of football separating Georgia from its second straight national championship, the Bulldogs left absolutely no doubt. No. 1 Georgia jumped on No. 3 TCU early and did not let up on its way to victory. The one-sided affair featured plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, which became the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2010-11. Georgia captured the fourth national championship in program history thanks to a dominant performance. On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a two-minute and 13-second feature titled '2022: THE REEL,' providing highlights of the historic back-to-back title season. Watch the video below.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO