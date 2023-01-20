Read full article on original website
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
Hoops: Ohio State 4-point underdogs at Illinois | Buckeyes have win probability of 44.1%
In what is a big game for Ohio State's NCAA Tournament hopes, the Buckeyes are a 4-point underdog at Illinois on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). Also, OSU (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) has a win probability of 44.1 percent against the Fighting Illini (13-6, 4-4), per ESPN's Basketball Power Index.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Seldon discusses enrolling early, where he will 'start off' in Vols' offense
Four-star Tennessee signee Cameron Seldon, a top-50 prospect nationally in 247Sports' rankings, is ready to get started with the Vols after arriving in Knoxville this weekend.
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Everything Golden said ahead of Florida home game against South Carolina
Here is everything Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday during his bi-weekly media availability. The Gators are preparing for a home matchup against South Carolina on Tuesday evening at Exactech Arena. On the team's defensive effort:. “We’ve talked about it a lot and it really hasn’t changed. We’ve...
Purdue lands El Dorado (Kans.) Butler C.C. offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr.
Purdue offensive line coach Matt Mattox continues to re-work and re-tool the offensive line room in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers have landed a commitment from El Dorado (Kans.) Butler C.C. offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. The 6-foot-4 and 309-pound Walker was a 247Sports Composite four-star and a Top247 prospect...
Husker hoops: Heartbreaking news on Bandoumel; how to try to fill the void; Lloyd redshirt decision
It was the same old Emmanuel as far as personality. Even with his season and college career finished prematurely in heartbreaking fashion, Emmanul Bandoumel's upbeat nature is apparently still in high supply around the Nebraska hoops facilities. "I think the big thing is Emmanuel's spirits right now," said Husker head...
College basketball bracketology: Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense. The...
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday's AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Three different SEC schools are ranked. In addition to...
Jordan Davis continues to respond positively after recent lineup change
EVANSTON, Ill. — When Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard made a lineup change last week, inserting true freshman Connor Essegian into the starting five in favor of junior Jordan Davis, one of two scenarios seemed possible. Davis, who finally earned an expanded role after playing sparingly over his...
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
Live Updates: No. 10 Texas vs. Oklahoma State
AUSTIN, Texas — After dispatching Oklahoma State at Gallgher-Iba Arena on Jan. 7, No. 10 Texas hosts the Cowboys at Moody Center on Tuesday (8 p.m., Longhorn Network) looking to finish off a regular-season series sweep. The Longhorns have won 10 of their 11 games in their inaugural season inside the new state-of-the-art, on-campus arena and The Corral should be buzzing with interim head coach Rodney Terry and Co. back on their home floor for the first time in 10 days after splitting conference road games with No. 12 Iowa State (a 78-67 loss last Tuesday) and West Virginia (a 69-61 win last Saturday) respectively.
Georgia football releases video recapping 2022 National Championship season
Georgia throttled TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, giving Kirby Smart and his program back-to-back titles. With only 60 minutes of football separating Georgia from its second straight national championship, the Bulldogs left absolutely no doubt. No. 1 Georgia jumped on No. 3 TCU early and did not let up on its way to victory. The one-sided affair featured plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, which became the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2010-11. Georgia captured the fourth national championship in program history thanks to a dominant performance. On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a two-minute and 13-second feature titled '2022: THE REEL,' providing highlights of the historic back-to-back title season. Watch the video below.
2025 four-star linebacker Marcelin talks MSU offer
Ezekiel Marcelin, a sophomore four-star linebacker from Miami (Fla.) Central, received an offer from Michigan State last week.
