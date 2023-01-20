(Lake Lillian MN-) Four people are recovering after their SUV collided head-on with a semi near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says Highway 7, west of Lake Lillian, was snow and ice covered when the crash happened at 4:42 p.m. Friday. The SUV was driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake...he was driving westbound when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming semi. Urbina and passenger 42-year-old Jiomar Lopez of Buffalo Lake were wearing their seatbelts. The two backseat passengers, 22-year-old Crisler Medina and 27-year-old Christopher Vilcez Rivera, both of Fairfax, were not wearing their seatbelts and were both ejected in the crash. All four were taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos was not injured.

LAKE LILLIAN, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO