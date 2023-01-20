Read full article on original website
Linda Kimpling
Linda Lee Kimpling, age 74, of Sacred Heart, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Olivia Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11-1:00 p.m. at the church in Sacred Heart. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.
Patricia A. Jacobsen
Patricia A. Jacobsen, 71, of Willmar, died Tuesday, January 24th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 11:00 am, Friday, January 27th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with interment in Sunset Cemetery in Montevideo. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. www.hafh.org.
Katie Elizabeth Hughes
Katie Elizabeth Hughes, age 63, passed away on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, at The Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital. Visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, Minnesota, followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm. Interment will be in the Church of the Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Danvers. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Four men hurt in SUV-semi crash near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) Four people are recovering after their SUV collided head-on with a semi near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says Highway 7, west of Lake Lillian, was snow and ice covered when the crash happened at 4:42 p.m. Friday. The SUV was driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake...he was driving westbound when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming semi. Urbina and passenger 42-year-old Jiomar Lopez of Buffalo Lake were wearing their seatbelts. The two backseat passengers, 22-year-old Crisler Medina and 27-year-old Christopher Vilcez Rivera, both of Fairfax, were not wearing their seatbelts and were both ejected in the crash. All four were taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos was not injured.
Hearing set for March 14th for Willmar man accused in fatal DWI
(Willmar MN-) Hearings and pre-trial preparations are taking place for a Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman July 24th. 19-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including 2 felony counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation, along with two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated. Lohse is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Court records say Lohse admitted drinking at a house party prior to the crash, and had ingested THC edibles. Marijuana was found in his truck. He is currently free on $125,000 conditional bail and appeared for an omnibus hearing in Kandiyohi County District Court January 10th. His next hearing takes place March 14th, but no trial date has yet been set.
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 6:31PM CST until January 23 at 6:00AM CST by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Swift, Chippewa, Redwood and Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...With temperatures below freezing, some.
