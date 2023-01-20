Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried loses fight over FTX lawyers, dodges home invasion
Attorneys representing the failed FTX exchange can continue handling its bankruptcy proceedings, despite highly charged claims regarding the law firm’s tactics. Last Friday, January 20, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware held a hearing into the bankruptcy of FTX, FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research and the countless other appendages of the once mighty crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will have to forfeit $700 million if he's found guilty of fraud – and it's mainly in Robinhood stock
Sam Bankman-Fried will have to give up roughly $700 million in assets if he's found guilty of fraud. US prosecutors have already seized over $500 million in Robinhood shares from him, per a court filing Friday. The FTX founder has pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges alleging he misused...
CoinTelegraph
NFT court orders could become a norm in crypto-related litigation: Lawyers
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are becoming an increasingly popular solution for serving defendants in blockchain-based crimes that would otherwise be unreachable, according to crypto lawyers. The last year has seen an increase in litigation delivered over NFTs in cases where those accused of blockchain crime were uncontactable through traditional methods of...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
Charges against Hunter Biden could be imminent: Report
Hunter Biden could reportedly soon face charges concerning alleged illegal tax deductions as Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden's son and whether the president himself engaged in illegal efforts to profit from his position and protect his son.
msn.com
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say
(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis creditors file securities lawsuit against Barry Silbert and DCG
Troubled cryptocurrency company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is facing more legal issues as its subsidiary Genesis Capital got slapped with a new class action lawsuit. A group of Genesis creditors filed a securities class action (SCA) lawsuit against DCG and its founder and CEO Barry Silbert, alleging violations of the federal securities laws.
Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 mysterious bail sponsors ponied up a total of $700,000 to get the alleged fraudster out of jail
In addition to his parents, Sam Bankman-Fried has two anonymous bail sponsors keeping him out of jail. They contributed $500,000 and $200,000 respectively, one of his lawyers disclosed in a court filing. The judge is weighing a request from media organizations, including Insider, to unseal their names. The two anonymous...
Hunter Biden’s daughter urged by prof to cash in on family name in China
A professor at the University of Pennsylvania once pointedly urged Hunter Biden’s daughter to attend a lavish all-expenses paid conference in China, advising that her family name would open doors for her in the country, according to messages found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop. The university is under scrutiny after classified documents were discovered at the school’s Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. shortly before the midterm elections. The discovery was concealed by the Biden White House for months afterwards. Some of the documents related to countries Hunter Biden did business in — like Ukraine. Frank Plantan Jr., a “lecturer emeritus”...
Biden classified docs scandal fits ‘pattern of an influence operation’: Rep. James Comer
Republican Rep. James Comer on Sunday said the continuing classified document scandal swirling around President Biden fits the “pattern of an influence operation” — stopped short of characterizing it as “treason.” Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the revelation from the White House on Saturday that more classified documents were found at the president’s Delaware home raises further questions about why the Biden administration is keeping Americans in the dark. “The White House isn’t being truthful with the American people,” Comer told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We need to know now who had access to those documents because...
Elizabeth Holmes tried to ‘flee’ US with one-way Mexico ticket, prosecutors say
New court filing says ex-Theranos founder booked flight departing 26 January last year, shortly after fraud conviction
CoinTelegraph
New 'Celsius token' may be used to repay creditors: report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius may issue its own token to repay creditors, according to a January 24 report from Bloomberg. The report cites a video court hearing as the source of the information. According to the report, Celsius attorney Ross M. Kwasteniet told the court that the firm is...
Biden's comments on classified documents uproar torched: 'Remind me of every defendant I've prosecuted'
President Biden's claim 'there's no there there' regarding his documents situation sounds like something a defendant would say in a court of law, Pirro says.
CoinTelegraph
Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly admitted that it mistakenly stores some customer funds in the same wallet with its collateral for some in-house tokens. After the revelation, Binance started the process of transferring the assets in question to dedicated collateral wallets. Binance mistakenly put collateral for some of the Binance-minted...
Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said Friday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and...
The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
With yet more classified documents seized during a long-overdue search by the FBI of the president’s Wilmington, Del., home, President Biden’s apologists are even more stridently portraying him as a cooperative public servant who “self-reported” his wrongdoing — as compared to his predecessor, who fought government efforts to acquire records he retained for well over…
DOJ weighs expanding Biden document search: report
The Justice Department is considering additional searches for classified documents at other locations connected to President Biden — as the commander-in-chief escaped to his Rehoboth Beach house over the weekend, according to a report. On Friday, federal agents found more classified materials stashed away at the 80-year-old president’s Wilmington, Del. home including some dating back to his time as vice president. Now, DOJ officials are considering extending the search for the sensitive documents to other locations connected to Biden, CBS reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the investigation. One of those sites would presumably include the president’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Biden and Justice Department both bungling the classified-docs scandal
How about that: The day after President Joe Biden insisted of his classified-documents mess, “there is no there there,” yet more “there” popped up at his Wilmington home, including docs that he seems to have grabbed before leaving the Senate in 2009. But it’s not just the prez proving clueless. It’s also the Justice Department (which sat on the news of the first doc-finding for two months). It was an FBI search (at last) that found the stuff, after Justice had earlier said it was fine with the president’s own folks doing the digging. Who changed their minds, and why? (For that...
Charles McGonigal, indicted ex-FBI head, helped trigger ‘Russiagate’ probe
The former FBI official busted Monday for allegedly taking illegal foreign payments played a key role in the bureau’s controversial “Russiagate” probe of former President Donald Trump — and a “defensive briefing” of ex-rival Hillary Clinton’s lawyers. Charles “Charlie” McGonigal, 54, was among the first FBI officials to learn that Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had “political dirt” on Clinton. FBI Deputy Assistant Director Jonathan Moffa told Senate Judiciary Committee staffers in 2020 that he got a July 2016 email from McGonigal which “contained essentially that reporting, which then served as the basis for the opening...
Comments / 0