coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried loses fight over FTX lawyers, dodges home invasion

Attorneys representing the failed FTX exchange can continue handling its bankruptcy proceedings, despite highly charged claims regarding the law firm’s tactics. Last Friday, January 20, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware held a hearing into the bankruptcy of FTX, FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research and the countless other appendages of the once mighty crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
DELAWARE STATE
CoinTelegraph

NFT court orders could become a norm in crypto-related litigation: Lawyers

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are becoming an increasingly popular solution for serving defendants in blockchain-based crimes that would otherwise be unreachable, according to crypto lawyers. The last year has seen an increase in litigation delivered over NFTs in cases where those accused of blockchain crime were uncontactable through traditional methods of...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say

(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CoinTelegraph

Genesis creditors file securities lawsuit against Barry Silbert and DCG

Troubled cryptocurrency company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is facing more legal issues as its subsidiary Genesis Capital got slapped with a new class action lawsuit. A group of Genesis creditors filed a securities class action (SCA) lawsuit against DCG and its founder and CEO Barry Silbert, alleging violations of the federal securities laws.
New York Post

Hunter Biden’s daughter urged by prof to cash in on family name in China

A professor at the University of Pennsylvania once pointedly urged Hunter Biden’s daughter to attend a lavish all-expenses paid conference in China, advising that her family name would open doors for her in the country, according to messages found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop. The university is under scrutiny after classified documents were discovered at the school’s Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. shortly before the midterm elections. The discovery was concealed by the Biden White House for months afterwards. Some of the documents related to countries Hunter Biden did business in — like Ukraine. Frank Plantan Jr., a “lecturer emeritus”...
WASHINGTON, PA
New York Post

Biden classified docs scandal fits ‘pattern of an influence operation’: Rep. James Comer

Republican Rep. James Comer on Sunday said the continuing classified document scandal swirling around President Biden fits the “pattern of an influence operation” — stopped short of characterizing it as “treason.” Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the revelation from the White House on Saturday that more classified documents were found at the president’s Delaware home raises further questions about why the Biden administration is keeping Americans in the dark. “The White House isn’t being truthful with the American people,” Comer told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We need to know now who had access to those documents because...
DELAWARE STATE
CoinTelegraph

New 'Celsius token' may be used to repay creditors: report

Bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius may issue its own token to repay creditors, according to a January 24 report from Bloomberg. The report cites a video court hearing as the source of the information. According to the report, Celsius attorney Ross M. Kwasteniet told the court that the firm is...
CoinTelegraph

Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly admitted that it mistakenly stores some customer funds in the same wallet with its collateral for some in-house tokens. After the revelation, Binance started the process of transferring the assets in question to dedicated collateral wallets. Binance mistakenly put collateral for some of the Binance-minted...
The Hill

The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’

With yet more classified documents seized during a long-overdue search by the FBI of the president’s Wilmington, Del., home, President Biden’s apologists are even more stridently portraying him as a cooperative public servant who “self-reported” his wrongdoing — as compared to his predecessor, who fought government efforts to acquire records he retained for well over…
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

DOJ weighs expanding Biden document search: report

The Justice Department is considering additional searches for classified documents at other locations connected to President Biden — as the commander-in-chief escaped to his Rehoboth Beach house over the weekend, according to a report. On Friday, federal agents found more classified materials stashed away at the 80-year-old president’s Wilmington, Del. home including some dating back to his time as vice president. Now, DOJ officials are considering extending the search for the sensitive documents to other locations connected to Biden, CBS reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the investigation. One of those sites would presumably include the president’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New York Post

Biden and Justice Department both bungling the classified-docs scandal

How about that: The day after President Joe Biden insisted of his classified-documents mess, “there is no there there,” yet more “there” popped up at his Wilmington home, including docs that he seems to have grabbed before leaving the Senate in 2009. But it’s not just the prez proving clueless. It’s also the Justice Department (which sat on the news of the first doc-finding for two months). It was an FBI search (at last) that found the stuff, after Justice had earlier said it was fine with the president’s own folks doing the digging. Who changed their minds, and why? (For that...
WILMINGTON, NC
New York Post

Charles McGonigal, indicted ex-FBI head, helped trigger ‘Russiagate’ probe

The former FBI official busted Monday for allegedly taking illegal foreign payments played a key role in the bureau’s controversial  “Russiagate” probe of former President Donald Trump — and a “defensive briefing” of ex-rival Hillary Clinton’s lawyers. Charles “Charlie” McGonigal, 54, was among the first FBI officials to learn that Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had “political dirt” on Clinton. FBI Deputy Assistant Director Jonathan Moffa told Senate Judiciary Committee staffers in 2020 that he got a July 2016 email from McGonigal which “contained essentially that reporting, which then served as the basis for the opening...

