NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern panhandle, western PA, and Eastern OH. Counties include Hancock, Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey Counties . Accumulating snow fall out ahead of a wintery mix and afternoon rain showers is expect for our day […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS The Setup: A center of low […]
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 23
This is an archived story and will no longer be updated as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is caused snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday has been lifted. But weather-related traffic […]
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 23, 2023
We have a couple of quiet days to start this week before things get a bit messy at midweek. Today we continue to see a lot of clouds and we won’t rule out lingering light snow and flurries, especially over central, eastern and southeastern parts of Ohio. However, we do not have an concerns about significant accumulations. Tomorrow should be precipitation free, but clouds will still dominate. Any sunshine on Tuesday we have to look at as a bonus. Clouds will be increasing overnight Tuesday night.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
WTOL-TV
3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
Ohio BMV operational after statewide system outage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles experienced a statewide outage of all systems, internal and online. According to a social media post, the BMV is reported that before noon on Tuesday, “All systems are currently down statewide. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update when the system is back up and […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
newsnet5
WINTER STORM: Snow, rain and wind impacting Ohio on Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory with snow totals ranging from 2" to 4" by noon Wednesday. There will be even more snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Snow starts before sunrise Wednesday covering roads with snow for the AM Commute. Plan on a gradual transition from snow to rain late morning through midday as temps warm into the upper 30s. Scattered heavy rain continues through the afternoon into the evening before temps drop and snow takes back over. Snow will again impact the Thursday morning commute.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Ohio from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker […]
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
VIDEO: OSHP trooper saves cat from Ohio highway
With the cruiser on the side of the roadway, Thomas got out and approached the cat. Body cam video shows the cat scurrying away from Thomas and hiding inside the cruiser's wheel well.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
WTOL-TV
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 21, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $473 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $50,000 prize: 1 winner. $400 prize: 15 winners. $100 prize: 55 winners.
countynewsonline.org
Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists to Prepare for Winter Weather
Last month, we witnessed how a fierce winter storm can catch drivers off guard and impact our roadways. That’s why the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to prepare their vehicles for winter and follow general roadway safety tips to help reduce the risk of being involved in a crash.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
