ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County Fury skates past Baraboo 3-2

By JOSH FLICKINGER Special to the Daily News
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sx3vd_0kKyXMAE00

BELOIT—The Rock County Fury were down but hardly out Thursday night at the Edwards Ice Arena.

Trailing the Badger Lightning 2-0 in late in the second period, it was beginning to look like ‘one of those nights’ for the Fury. Four straight goals proved otherwise, as Rock County rallied for a 4-2 victory to improve to 8-9 overall and 7-2 in Capitol Conference play.

Amery Stuckey (Beloit Memorial) got the Fury on the board, scoring on an unassisted power play goal with 2:57 left in the second period to cut the Lightning advantage in half.

Only 16 seconds into the third period, the Fury struck again. This time it was Emma Kligora (Milton) who found the back of the net on a power play, evening the game at 2-2 with 16:45 to play.

And it was Kligora again scoring on a power play with 8:45 to play to put the Fury in front, and scored the game’s final goal to account for her hat trick with 2:36 to play.

“We came in after the second period and coach gave us a really good pep talk,” Kligora said. “We knew what we needed to do when we went back out there, and we did it.”

Rock County goalie Jillian Traver (Beloit Memorial) was terrific in net, making several key saves down the stretch. With the Fury clinging to a one-goal lead, Traver and the Fury had to kill 25 seconds with a two-skater disadvantage, plus a full power play to keep the lead.

“I think the power play was important all around tonight,” Kligora said. “We did a good job of killing theirs, and we were able to score when we had the advantage.”

Fury coach Luke Steurer said Traver played a key role in the victory.

“Jillian stepped up big for us,” Steurer said. “Especially late in the game, she was sprawling and doing whatever she needed to do to stop those pucks and keep us in the game. It was great to see.”

The ability of the Fury to produce a come-from-behind victory was music to Steurer’s ears.

“We had a slow start in the first period, which is something we’ve struggled with this season,” Steurer said. “I just stressed that we needed to shoot the puck every time we got a chance to. They took that to heart and once we got one in there, the floodgates opened and we put up some points. This is a hard-working group and they get better every time out there, and you can’t ask for more than that as a coach.”

The Fury will travel to take on the Lakeshore Lightning Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, Wis.

ROCK COUNTY 4, BARABOO 2

Baraboo 1 1 0 --2

Fury 0 1 3--4

Scoring summary

1st period: B: Capener, 16:08

2nd period: B: Capener, 12:00 (Ruland); F: Stuckey, 2:57

3rd period: F: Kilgora, 16:44; F: Kligora, 8:50; F: Kligora, 2:37

Saves: F: Traver, 49; B, Capener 35

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit

Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 69 South back open north of Monroe following crash

MONROE, Wis. -- Highway 69 South is back open Tuesday north of Monroe after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. All lanes were blocked near Abels Road. Green County Highway Department officials said a vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch. After the vehicle...
MONROE, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home

It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
BELOIT, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student’s slaying

MADISON, Wis. – A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without any chance of parole. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced 56-year-old David Kahl on Friday. Kaul pleaded guilty in October in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds

An ice rink in Madison is looking for some extra help after a fire left the rink iceless for a few days. Typically, you need a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp to drop a line. But this weekend, anyone can fish in Wisconsin’s waters without one. Missing...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash

BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
241
Followers
681
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy