Rock County Fury skates past Baraboo 3-2

BELOIT—The Rock County Fury were down but hardly out Thursday night at the Edwards Ice Arena.

Trailing the Badger Lightning 2-0 in late in the second period, it was beginning to look like ‘one of those nights’ for the Fury. Four straight goals proved otherwise, as Rock County rallied for a 4-2 victory to improve to 8-9 overall and 7-2 in Capitol Conference play.

Amery Stuckey (Beloit Memorial) got the Fury on the board, scoring on an unassisted power play goal with 2:57 left in the second period to cut the Lightning advantage in half.

Only 16 seconds into the third period, the Fury struck again. This time it was Emma Kligora (Milton) who found the back of the net on a power play, evening the game at 2-2 with 16:45 to play.

And it was Kligora again scoring on a power play with 8:45 to play to put the Fury in front, and scored the game’s final goal to account for her hat trick with 2:36 to play.

“We came in after the second period and coach gave us a really good pep talk,” Kligora said. “We knew what we needed to do when we went back out there, and we did it.”

Rock County goalie Jillian Traver (Beloit Memorial) was terrific in net, making several key saves down the stretch. With the Fury clinging to a one-goal lead, Traver and the Fury had to kill 25 seconds with a two-skater disadvantage, plus a full power play to keep the lead.

“I think the power play was important all around tonight,” Kligora said. “We did a good job of killing theirs, and we were able to score when we had the advantage.”

Fury coach Luke Steurer said Traver played a key role in the victory.

“Jillian stepped up big for us,” Steurer said. “Especially late in the game, she was sprawling and doing whatever she needed to do to stop those pucks and keep us in the game. It was great to see.”

The ability of the Fury to produce a come-from-behind victory was music to Steurer’s ears.

“We had a slow start in the first period, which is something we’ve struggled with this season,” Steurer said. “I just stressed that we needed to shoot the puck every time we got a chance to. They took that to heart and once we got one in there, the floodgates opened and we put up some points. This is a hard-working group and they get better every time out there, and you can’t ask for more than that as a coach.”

The Fury will travel to take on the Lakeshore Lightning Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, Wis.

ROCK COUNTY 4, BARABOO 2

Baraboo 1 1 0 --2

Fury 0 1 3--4

Scoring summary

1st period: B: Capener, 16:08

2nd period: B: Capener, 12:00 (Ruland); F: Stuckey, 2:57

3rd period: F: Kilgora, 16:44; F: Kligora, 8:50; F: Kligora, 2:37

Saves: F: Traver, 49; B, Capener 35