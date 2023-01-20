Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Beneath the Bricks: The Unsolved Case of the Cleveland Torso Killer
In this episode of Beneath the Bricks, Cassie, Josh, and Faith discuss the chilling details of the 12 victims of the Cleveland Torso Killer. What might their motive be and who might it be? Listen in to find out our host's take on these gripping questions.
thepostathens.com
Q&A: Lyn Redington, new Interim Vice President for Student Affairs
Ohio University recently hired Lyn Redington to serve as the new Interim Vice President for Student Affairs. Throughout her educational career, Redington has the opportunity to teach at community colleges and collegiate institutions, promoting student well-being and involvement. The Post: For students who may not know what the Interim Vice...
thepostathens.com
OU awarded $50,000 to promote advanced air mobility
Ohio University is helping Appalachian Ohio prepare for a future where people, cargo and emergency medical services are transported by autonomous drone-like aircraft. Advanced air mobility, or AAM, is an emerging form of transportation that can take many forms, from small drones delivering packages to an aircraft resembling an electric helicopter without the need for a pilot. The new technology costs less to maintain, is more accessible and quieter than traditional forms of aircraft.
thepostathens.com
Athens Recreation Advisory Board seeks stability, new members
The Athens Recreation Advisory Board, which is a committee that advises city administration in matters relating to the recreational use of any land or buildings owned by the city, hopes to solidify a set Board and reduce the turnover of members. Mayor Steve Patterson is responsible for recommending members to...
thepostathens.com
Sights and Sounds: Artifacts Gallery Protest
On the morning of January 21st, 2023, about 100 people gathered to protest Artifacts Gallery for anti-trans signage and business practices. The protest started around 10:30am with a crowd of roughly 30 people, before growing to around 100. Around 11am, the crowd migrated to the front of the Athens courthouse. Video Filmed by: Arielle Lyons, Nicholas Kobe, Cole Patterson Video Edited by: Arielle Lyons Visit our website: https://www.thepostathens.com/ Find us on social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepostathens/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePost Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePostAthens.
thepostathens.com
Women of Appalachia Project exhibit challenges ignorance, embraces identity
Jaws drop when Kari Gunter-Seymour proudly states she’s Appalachian during her writers' workshops. But no matter what, Gunter-Seymour, Ohio’s Poet Laureate, wants people – especially women of all backgrounds – to find pride in their Appalachian identity and heritage. “Some of those mouths that drop are...
thepostathens.com
Wrestling: Ohio gets back on track in 27-18 win
After it suffered a defeat to Northern Illinois on Friday, Ohio returned to The Convo with a new jive for Sunday’s dual against Cleveland State. Ohio (3-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recognized its mistakes and was ready for a do-over. It wanted a win, even if it meant it had to go down in a ball of fire.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Everything to know about Western Michigan
Ohio rebounded from a 1-4 start to Mid-American Conference play with a dominant win over Central Michigan this weekend, and it has another great opportunity to get back towards .500 as it welcomes Western Michigan to The Convo on Tuesday. The Broncos are just 6-13 this season, but they share...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Bobcats lacked effort Saturday but still secured Drexel series sweep
Ohio has earned another series sweep after taking down Drexel 6-2, but it was not the Bobcats most glorious win. “We won the game. I think good teams find a way to win even if they don’t play well, and we didn’t play well,” coach Lionel Mauron said.
thepostathens.com
Students have a blue winter
The days are short, the temperatures are low and the need for some extra UV rays is rising every day. For many, spring couldn't come quickly enough at this point. The holidays have passed and now it's time to dream about the warm sun once again, even though the toasty weather may seem far from reality.
