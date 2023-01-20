ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution

Sam Licklider, right, lobbyist for the Missouri Association of Realtors, testifies Tuesday against changes in the initiative petition process (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). The Missouri Association of Realtors, an organization that spent millions in recent years on two successful initiative petition campaigns, is warning lawmakers it will oppose anything more than...
MISSOURI STATE
Officials remind about fireplace safety checks

With temperatures expected to drop over the next few days, it's important to inspect fireplaces for leaks before using them as a heat source. Bill Lamar, the emergency management manager at the St. Joseph Fire Department, is reminding residents to do a safety check on gas-powered and wood fireplaces to ensure they are free of leaks and other risks.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

