Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records
Over the course of two nights in early December, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a holiday gala for individuals and corporations who donated money to the nonprofit that helps maintain the Missouri Governor’s Mansion. Who were the big donors who cut a check and got to dine with Parson and...
Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution
Sam Licklider, right, lobbyist for the Missouri Association of Realtors, testifies Tuesday against changes in the initiative petition process (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). The Missouri Association of Realtors, an organization that spent millions in recent years on two successful initiative petition campaigns, is warning lawmakers it will oppose anything more than...
Officials remind about fireplace safety checks
With temperatures expected to drop over the next few days, it's important to inspect fireplaces for leaks before using them as a heat source. Bill Lamar, the emergency management manager at the St. Joseph Fire Department, is reminding residents to do a safety check on gas-powered and wood fireplaces to ensure they are free of leaks and other risks.
