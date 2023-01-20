UCLA saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end Saturday at No. 11 Arizona, as the No. 5 Bruins took a 58-52 defeat. Coach Mick Cronin saw his team shoot just 38.8% from the field, as the Bruins lost for the first time in over two months, snapping a streak that dated back to November.

