Provo, UT

KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weapon detection system to come to Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Three schools in the Granite and Salt Lake school districts are installing a minimally invasive pilot weapon detection system. This decision comes a year after a 15-year-old shot three Hunter High students near the campus. The goal is to allow kids easy navigation in and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Church announces Anchorage Alaska Temple reconstruction

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday plans for the reconstruction of the Anchorage Alaska Temple. According to a news release, construction is expected to begin in early 2024, with its completion set for the summer of 2026.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Canceled: 7-year-old found after Amber Alert issued

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Amber Alert that was sent out for a 7-year-old has been canceled. The child has been located safely, according to police. Police said she was abducted in West Jordan, by suspect Bernice Quintana who is not a family member. This is a breaking news...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

