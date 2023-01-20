Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
KUTV
Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
Gephardt Daily
Drivers warned of ice danger on I-84 in Morgan County after numerous crashes
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A statement issued by Morgan County Fire & EMS asks travelers on Interstate 84, between mile markers 89 and 92, to use “extreme caution. “Warm water runoff during the day is freezing in the shaded parts of the canyon...
kslnewsradio.com
DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
kslnewsradio.com
Weapon detection system to come to Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY — Three schools in the Granite and Salt Lake school districts are installing a minimally invasive pilot weapon detection system. This decision comes a year after a 15-year-old shot three Hunter High students near the campus. The goal is to allow kids easy navigation in and...
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces Anchorage Alaska Temple reconstruction
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday plans for the reconstruction of the Anchorage Alaska Temple. According to a news release, construction is expected to begin in early 2024, with its completion set for the summer of 2026.
‘Violent felony’ suspect pronounced dead after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City police chase
A suspect who was shot during a police chase in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13 has been pronounced dead, according to Salt Lake City Police.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
kslnewsradio.com
Canceled: 7-year-old found after Amber Alert issued
WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Amber Alert that was sent out for a 7-year-old has been canceled. The child has been located safely, according to police. Police said she was abducted in West Jordan, by suspect Bernice Quintana who is not a family member. This is a breaking news...
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
KSLTV
Riverton police chief off the job
RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
Gephardt Daily
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on...
kjzz.com
Friends of victim killed in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The friends of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash has asked the driver to turn themselves in. Over the weekend, 31-year-old Brandon Maher was killed when police said he was walking through a crosswalk and was hit. The incident happened around 1:40...
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
ABC 4
SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
