KTBS
Padgett Hearing Aid Center
Marshall was raised in Texarkana with roots from Arkansas. After graduating from the University of Arkansas in 2004 he worked in the transportation industry. A few years later in 2013 he found his passion for helping the hearing impaired, which was nothing new to him being raised with family members who have profound hearing loss. He is a wonderful husband to Lyndsey and the proud father and coach to two handsome young men who keep him busy after hours with year-round sports! WOO PIG SOOIE!!!
magnoliareporter.com
From Taylor marshal, to Bobo Shinn, to modern police tech, Mike Loe experienced it all
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe is walking away from his half-century long career in law enforcement with satisfaction about every case but one. The case of Mary “Bobo” Shinn. Bobo was a 25-year-old woman who disappeared from Magnolia on July 20, 1978, after leaving her art studio...
hopeprescott.com
Keyontai Harris Charged With Theft of Property by Employee/Embezzlement
On January 18, 2023 at approximately 6:47pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Keyontai Harris, 21, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with theft of property by employee/embezzlement. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTBS
Hotel Grim redevelopment project reopening no longer grim
TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel. The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June. When built, it contained 103,200 square feet...
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
KTBS
Texarkana Mardi Gras returns with music, parade on Feb. 18
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Mardi Gras festival and parade is coming back for its 8th year in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad.”. Organizers say they're ready to bring Mardi Gras back after a two year break due to COVID. They're hoping to get...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Report Has 51 Arrests for January 16 – 22
Week #3 of the new year and things calmed a little in Bowie County from the very busy week before. Last week saw 51 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22 of those while 29 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday
It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great." And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Chateau South, Atlanta, Tx
ATLANTA, Texas - Chateau South is a mansion wedding venue located in Atlanta, Texas. Nestled in the Piney Woods area, this French chateau is the perfect escapism for a romantic celebration. Sitting high on 48 acres of picturesque land, this magnificent estate offers gorgeous views and a storied past. KTBS...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
