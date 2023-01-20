Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie engineers impressive victory over Sidney Fairlawn
Fort Loramie earned a convincing 60-10 win over Sidney Fairlawn during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Fort Loramie opened with a 20-5 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision
Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle
Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian
Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brookville escapes close call with New Paris National Trail
Brookville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 36-33 victory against New Paris National Trail on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Paris National Trail and Brookville faced off on January 24, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield
Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty routs Dublin Coffman
Powell Olentangy Liberty dismissed Dublin Coffman by a 76-44 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern
Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou
Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash
Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mason smashes through Middletown
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Mason put away Middletown 59-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Middletown faced off against Hamilton Ross and Mason took on Bolingbrook on January 16 at Mason High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
richlandsource.com
Seaman North Adams knocks out victory beat against Fayetteville
Seaman North Adams put together a victorious gameplan to stop Fayetteville 56-39 on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 18, Seaman North Adams faced off against Latham Western and Fayetteville took on Winchester Eastern on January 12 at Fayetteville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Seaman North Adams designs winning blueprint against Wilmington
Seaman North Adams knocked off Wilmington 46-33 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 9, Seaman North Adams faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Wilmington took on Williamsburg on January 14 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Frankfort Adena edges Chillicothe Huntington in tough test
Frankfort Adena edged Chillicothe Huntington 58-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena played in a 50-47 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Letter to the Editor: NAACP Mansfield blasts House Bill 458
NAACP MANSFIELD #3190 Stands with The NAACP Ohio State Conference and other Civil Rights Leaders who decry Sub. HB 458 which disproportionately attacks voting rights of Black, brown, and naturalized Ohioans.
