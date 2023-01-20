Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
richlandsource.com
Pickerington Central dodges a bullet in win over Columbus Africentric
Pickerington Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Columbus Africentric 49-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric squared off with January 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Waverly makes Beaver Eastern walk the plank
Waverly earned its community's accolades after a 61-15 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. The last time Waverly and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-63 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty routs Dublin Coffman
Powell Olentangy Liberty dismissed Dublin Coffman by a 76-44 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Ready claims close encounter of the winning kind over Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus Bishop Ready survived Columbus Eastmoor in a 55-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 23. In recent action on January 17, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Johnstown Northridge on January 15 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Frankfort Adena edges Chillicothe Huntington in tough test
Frankfort Adena edged Chillicothe Huntington 58-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena played in a 50-47 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Waterford knocks out Crown City South Gallia
Waterford dumped Crown City South Gallia 49-38 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Waterford and Crown City South Gallia squared off with January 27, 2022 at Waterford High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Ellenboro Ritchie County slips past Belpre
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Ellenboro Ritchie County did just enough to beat Belpre 49-41 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 9, Belpre faced off against Nelsonville-York. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cardington-Lincoln escapes close call with Northmor
Cardington-Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 23-19 win over Northmor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Northmor faced off on January 5, 2022 at Northmor High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
“Special Moment” Brings Owen Spencer's Family to Tears As Former Buckeye Walk-On Earns Surprise Scholarship At Ohio State
Owen Spencer handed his father an envelope. He opened it without any preamble or inquiry, and his eyes lit up upon inspecting the contents. Spencer’s mother peered over her husband’s shoulder to take a glance, and she immediately began welling up. They were tears of joy. It was...
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Why didn’t Ohio State football land a starting offensive tackle in the transfer portal? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “How worried should we be that OSU took an offensive tackle...
richlandsource.com
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern
Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have already made Big Ten history for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whoever becomes Ohio State football’s next starting quarterback will have an advantage no previous Big Ten quarterback has ever enjoyed. Marvin Harrison Jr. became the eighth Buckeye receiver to achieve a 1,000-yard season last Nov. 19 at Maryland. Emeka Egbuka joined him a week later when he totaled 125 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against Michigan.
Will the runner-up in Ohio State football’s quarterback competition transfer? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “With the transfer portal becoming an easy pivot for players wanting...
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
richlandsource.com
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Mansfield, Ohio, and one of six children of the late Ralph and Mildred (Long) Boylan. Mary Jean was a resident of Florida, but moved to her hometown of Lexington to be close to her family after her husband, Don Chambers, passed away in February of 2015.
richlandsource.com
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
