Fulton County, GA

Rough Draft Atlanta

UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 charged with beating 52-year-old man to death days before Christmas in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after a man was found beaten and bloodied in Gwinnett County, he has died and two people have been charged with his death. Officers say they were called to an assault at a home on Selman Drive in Duluth on Dec. 20. When they got there, they found Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52, unconscious with several cuts, bruises, a swollen face and wounds all over his head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil

Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
GAINESVILLE, GA

