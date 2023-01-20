Read full article on original website
Lawyer accuses deputy of assaulting defendant in YSL case. Sheriff says he spat in deputy’s face
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney for another defendant standing trial in the gang indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and several others is accusing a deputy of assaulting her client. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton...
Argument between two armed men in southwest Atlanta ends in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga — A man was injured early Saturday in Atlanta shooting. According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim survived...
Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, prosecutors say
Fulton County prosecutors allege that Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants, handed him a Percocet pill in o...
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2 Action...
Atlanta protest over police killing of activist turns violent
The protest follows the death of an environmental activist earlier this week. Authorities said the 26-year-old activist shot a state trooper. Activists have questioned officials' version of events.
UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink
Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutality
The city of Atlanta was rocked by riots over the weekend as protesters took to the streets to voice their anger and frustration over a recent incident involving the police. The riots, which erupted downtown, were sparked by a video that surfaced on social media showing police officers using excessive force against a group of Black men.
2 charged with beating 52-year-old man to death days before Christmas in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after a man was found beaten and bloodied in Gwinnett County, he has died and two people have been charged with his death. Officers say they were called to an assault at a home on Selman Drive in Duluth on Dec. 20. When they got there, they found Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52, unconscious with several cuts, bruises, a swollen face and wounds all over his head.
Hall County inmate located after he walked away from work detail nearly a month ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work detail nearly a month ago was caught Friday. Deputies located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers of Flowery Branch and an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road around 2:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 20, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil
Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
Cherokee County woman, 11-year-old son missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help locate a woman and her son. Officials said they are looking for 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, who was last seen in the Ball ground area on January 9th. [DOWNLOAD:...
Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
A man whose murder conviction was thrown out by the judge overseeing his first trial was recently acquitted of all charg...
