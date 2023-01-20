Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
Drake Packs Debut Appearance at Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Exclusive Concert
In a first-ever appearance, Drake performed live at the Apollo Theater for SiriusXM to a packed house of SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs. The show will air on Drake’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Sound 42. Drake’s debut at the central venue of the historic Harlem Renaissance was the opener for a back-to-back two-night set at the Apollo Theater for SiriusXM.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
thehypemagazine.com
504Yung Takes You Through the ‘Ups and Downs’ in His Latest EP
New Orleans native 504Yung just dropped off his latest EP, ‘Ups and Downs,’ and audiences already can’t get enough of it. The project is a 5-track EP that includes “My Past,” “Direction ft. Icewear Vezzo,” “Bank Roll,” “Gettin Jiggy,” and “Win,” – this is a project that showcases 504Yung’s versatility and ability to be lyrical and thought-provoking over infectious beats.
thehypemagazine.com
Fwz Partners with Amazon for Rising Single ‘My Issues’ Merch
Fwz has announced collaborative merch items around his single My Issues. Fwz has partnered with Amazon to sell throw pillows, phone cases, and much more to come at http://washisname.com/shop/. The song lets listeners visualize the artist’s theme of betrayal, and the struggles of navigating a cutthroat environment within the industry....
thehypemagazine.com
MONG6R’s B3CAUS3: The Instagram Sensation’s New Single That Has Fans on the Edge of Their Seats
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your headphones because MONG6R is back with a bang! That’s right, the Instagram sensation with over 10,000 followers is dropping a new single and it’s got us all hyped up. Introducing, B3CAUS3 – the latest masterpiece from MONG6R. This artist has been working...
thehypemagazine.com
Master Yeti Makes Music Video and Directorial Debut with “Livin’ Life” Visual
Chicago’s Master Yeti Independently Racks Up Over 300K Streams of “Livin’ Life” Single and Radio Airplay. Chicago-bred hip hop producer, artist and creative director, Master Yeti, has made his official music video and directorial debut with release of an eye-catching visual for his breakout new single, “Livin’ Life,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Produced, directed, shot and edited by Yeti himself, the video is a fast-paced and striking blend of high-quality camera footage and 3D art. Having racked up over 300K streams since its November 11 release, “Livin’ Life” has been catching a wave on streaming playlists and airwaves. The song has received frequent mixshow rotation at WPWX FM radio in his hometown of Chicago and is now impacting stations across the midwest.
‘The Bachelor’s 1st Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes For Resurfaced Tweets About Blackface
Greer Blitzer is apologizing about resurfaced tweets in which she defended a person wearing a blackface costume. The Bachelor star, who recently won the First Impression Rose from Bachelor Zach Shallcross, took to her Instagram story to admit her wrongdoings in the previous tweets and take responsibility for her actions.
thehypemagazine.com
TOMORO feat. Austin Mahone – My Section
From 2023, this artist will start to move with full satisfaction. His name is “TOMORO”. His name will become a universal name in the next few years. In 2021, TOMORO’s new song “WORLD MONEY feat. Nice & Smooth” ranked first position in the “Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart”.
thehypemagazine.com
From Passion to Professional: Kaydah King’s Journey to Music Stardom
Kaydah King is a young artist from New York who is looking to make his name known in the music industry. Growing up around music his entire life, King has always had a passion for it and is now taking the leap of faith to make a career out of it.
thehypemagazine.com
Nigeria’s Kel-P Shows Off His Vocal Ability In Romantic Debut Single “One More Night”
Grammy-winning Nigerian act Kel-P popularly known as Kel-P Vibes has released his debut single “One More Night”. A powerful, mid-tempo tune with cathartic, raw intensity, “One More Night” captures the listener right away. Kel-P’s slick, charismatic flows are supported by Nelly & Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” sampled instrumental, which melds seamlessly with his powerful vocal performances. The instrumentation creates a summery soundscape for Kel-P’s contagious melodies as he sings about a mysterious lady who has captured his heart overnight and he longs for another romance-filled night with his new love interest. The cinematic video for “One More Night” was directed by Damian Belden and shot in Los Angeles.
thehypemagazine.com
DJ Jazzy Vee is Bringing a New Sound to Her Music in 2023
Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York, Jazzy Vee began her artistic journey at a young age, performing tap dancing and ballet on stages at the age of 4. She went on to perform in choirs, act in multiple musicals, and play the clarinet in a marching band where she acted as the lead. Jazzy Vee is an artist in her own lane as a New Jersey club, Spanish, EDM, and Reggaeton artist, music producer, and DJ.
thehypemagazine.com
From Being Locked Up To Locking In Studio Time, Crack White Stays Winning
Born on the west side of Chicago, IL, Crack White is a natural talent ready to take the stage. Beginning to rap around the age of three, and knowing every song by Tupac, Biggie, Bone Thugs, Twista, and Crucial Conflict led to recording his first song at the age of 10. With years of developing his pen game, he drew name inspiration from his early success saying, `With the way my songs were taking off people would say that’s Crack, like my music was ‘Crack.’ [And] my favorite color is white, everyone just adapted Cocaine Crack to Crack White.
