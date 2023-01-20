ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drake Packs Debut Appearance at Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Exclusive Concert

In a first-ever appearance, Drake performed live at the Apollo Theater for SiriusXM to a packed house of SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs. The show will air on Drake’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Sound 42. Drake’s debut at the central venue of the historic Harlem Renaissance was the opener for a back-to-back two-night set at the Apollo Theater for SiriusXM.
504Yung Takes You Through the ‘Ups and Downs’ in His Latest EP

New Orleans native 504Yung just dropped off his latest EP, ‘Ups and Downs,’ and audiences already can’t get enough of it. The project is a 5-track EP that includes “My Past,” “Direction ft. Icewear Vezzo,” “Bank Roll,” “Gettin Jiggy,” and “Win,” – this is a project that showcases 504Yung’s versatility and ability to be lyrical and thought-provoking over infectious beats.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fwz Partners with Amazon for Rising Single ‘My Issues’ Merch

Fwz has announced collaborative merch items around his single My Issues. Fwz has partnered with Amazon to sell throw pillows, phone cases, and much more to come at http://washisname.com/shop/. The song lets listeners visualize the artist’s theme of betrayal, and the struggles of navigating a cutthroat environment within the industry....
Master Yeti Makes Music Video and Directorial Debut with “Livin’ Life” Visual

Chicago’s Master Yeti Independently Racks Up Over 300K Streams of “Livin’ Life” Single and Radio Airplay. Chicago-bred hip hop producer, artist and creative director, Master Yeti, has made his official music video and directorial debut with release of an eye-catching visual for his breakout new single, “Livin’ Life,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Produced, directed, shot and edited by Yeti himself, the video is a fast-paced and striking blend of high-quality camera footage and 3D art. Having racked up over 300K streams since its November 11 release, “Livin’ Life” has been catching a wave on streaming playlists and airwaves. The song has received frequent mixshow rotation at WPWX FM radio in his hometown of Chicago and is now impacting stations across the midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
TOMORO feat. Austin Mahone – My Section

From 2023, this artist will start to move with full satisfaction. His name is “TOMORO”. His name will become a universal name in the next few years. In 2021, TOMORO’s new song “WORLD MONEY feat. Nice & Smooth” ranked first position in the “Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart”.
Nigeria’s Kel-P Shows Off His Vocal Ability In Romantic Debut Single “One More Night”

Grammy-winning Nigerian act Kel-P popularly known as Kel-P Vibes has released his debut single “One More Night”. A powerful, mid-tempo tune with cathartic, raw intensity, “One More Night” captures the listener right away. Kel-P’s slick, charismatic flows are supported by Nelly & Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” sampled instrumental, which melds seamlessly with his powerful vocal performances. The instrumentation creates a summery soundscape for Kel-P’s contagious melodies as he sings about a mysterious lady who has captured his heart overnight and he longs for another romance-filled night with his new love interest. The cinematic video for “One More Night” was directed by Damian Belden and shot in Los Angeles.
DJ Jazzy Vee is Bringing a New Sound to Her Music in 2023

Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York, Jazzy Vee began her artistic journey at a young age, performing tap dancing and ballet on stages at the age of 4. She went on to perform in choirs, act in multiple musicals, and play the clarinet in a marching band where she acted as the lead. Jazzy Vee is an artist in her own lane as a New Jersey club, Spanish, EDM, and Reggaeton artist, music producer, and DJ.
QUEENS, NY
From Being Locked Up To Locking In Studio Time, Crack White Stays Winning

Born on the west side of Chicago, IL, Crack White is a natural talent ready to take the stage. Beginning to rap around the age of three, and knowing every song by Tupac, Biggie, Bone Thugs, Twista, and Crucial Conflict led to recording his first song at the age of 10. With years of developing his pen game, he drew name inspiration from his early success saying, `With the way my songs were taking off people would say that’s Crack, like my music was ‘Crack.’ [And] my favorite color is white, everyone just adapted Cocaine Crack to Crack White.
CHICAGO, IL

