Auburn, AL

247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market

Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Three predictions for Mississippi State-Alabama

Three predictions for second-ranked Alabama (17-2, 7-0 in SEC) in its matchup with Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6) Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum. Tolu Smith will attempt no fewer than 10 free throws. The Mississippi State post converted just three of 15 attempts in a 78-67 loss...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky

Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
STARKVILLE, MS

