Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern. The 44-year-old Hipkins has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.” He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition. New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated over the swearing in ceremony after earlier accepting Ardern’s resignation.
KEYT
France is “very sexist,” watchdog body says, sounding alarm
PARIS (AP) — A French government-created watchdog to promote gender equality in France says its society remains “very sexist.” The key finding is included in a scathing annual report released Monday by the High Council for Equality between Women and Men. The watchdog also sounded the alarm about double-digit rates of sexual violence reported by women. In a survey commissioned for the report, one-third of women reported having been badgered by their partners into sexual acts that they didn’t want. Around one in seven of the survey’s women respondents said men had forced sex on them. A similar number reported having been hit and shoved by their partners.
KEYT
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor is defying the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can’t proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. Tuesday’s statement by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, came a day after Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated on Aug. 4, 2020, in Beirut’s Port, killing more than 200 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of Beirut.
KEYT
UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is insisting on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and calling on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued Monday as part of a report on the U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti as Guterres noted that gang-related violence and human rights violations have reached a critical level. Haiti also is struggling with a deadly cholera outbreak and a spike in starvation cases. The report was released a day before the U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet and talk about Haiti.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers
There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted.
KEYT
Daily border encounters have dropped by more than half in January, DHS official says
Daily migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border have dropped by more than half in January compared to last month, a Homeland Security official tells CNN, citing the expansion of a Trump-era Covid restriction and recently launched programs to legally migrate to the US. Last month, border authorities wrestled with a...
KEYT
EU slaps sanctions on dozens in Iran over protest crackdown
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on dozens more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters. Some members of the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard and regional units were targeted Monday, but the EU did not add the Guard to the EU’s terror group blacklist. It’s the fourth round of sanctions that the 27-nation bloc has imposed on Iranian officials and organizations over the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September after the death of a young woman accused of violating Iran’s strict dress code. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the Guard can only be blacklisted once a court in an EU member country hands down a ruling condemning it for terror acts.
KEYT
Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say
US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials. Spanish authorities...
Comments / 0