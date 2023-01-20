ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill

SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Proposed bill focuses exclusively on Utah teacher pay

SALT LAKE CITY — There are several bills focused on education in the 2023 Utah Legislative Session, including a bill that marries teacher pay with school choice. But one lawmaker is backing legislation aimed solely at teacher pay. While H.B. 215, the Opportunity Scholarship bill, does increase teacher pay,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school choice bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education voted on Monday to oppose the school choice bill making its way through the Utah Legislature this session. The Board voted on H.B. 215, which would create a school choice scholarship — or voucher program — as well increasing teacher salaries.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hotly debated school choice bill to be heard by Utah Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — A school choice bill that passed the Utah House Friday, will be heard in a state Senate committee today. The bill passed the House with a referendum-proof majority. If that also happens in this Senate, then the measure would be referendum-proof by law. That means...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Weapon detection system to come to Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Three schools in the Granite and Salt Lake school districts are installing a minimally invasive pilot weapon detection system. This decision comes a year after a 15-year-old shot three Hunter High students near the campus. The goal is to allow kids easy navigation in and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Gov. Cox orders flags lowered to honor Monterey Park victims

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered that all U.S. and Utah flags be lowered in remembrance of the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. Flags will be lowered immediately and flown at half-staff until Thursday night. The order comes two days after the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
kslnewsradio.com

As tax season begins, two things to keep in mind

SALT LAKE CITY — The Internal Revenue Service began processing 2022 tax returns Monday, marking the official start of tax season. Susan Spiers, CEO of the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants joined Utah’s Morning News Monday to offer some tips and advice on tax season. She says...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Thanks to exceptional winter, Utah inches out of “exceptional” drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Frequent storms and cooler weather have helped raise Utah’s snowpack to 183% of normal according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In other words, and at least so far, Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years. The Division said the state hasn’t had 183% of normal snowpack since 2005. And officially the state has at least two more months of winter.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

McAdams at Slamdance Film Festival, speaks on “Downwind” film

PARK CITY, Utah — Former Utah Congressman Ben McAdams made an appearance at the Slamdance Film Festival at the screening of “Downwind,” the film detailing nuclear weapons testing in southern Utah between 1951 and 1992. “Downwind” chronicles the explosion of a 104-kiloton bomb by the Atomic Energy...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah air quality has been good, but that may change soon

SALT LAKE CITY — You may have noticed that our skies have been clearer this winter. With all the storms, the air quality in Utah has been in the green. By this time of year, the state has usually had quite a few orange air quality days, but not this year. We’ve only had one so far.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

SafeUT app helps save 14-year-old from kidnapper

SALT LAKE CITY — SafeUT, the app that was designed for Utahns to instantly receive help in crisis, is proving successful after an incident over the weekend. A fourteen-year-old girl was allegedly followed home by 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji on Saturday, Jan. 21. According to police, Simonji attempted to lure...
UTAH STATE

