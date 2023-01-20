Read full article on original website
Prestige Wrestling 1/21/23 Vendetta Results
Prestige Wrestling 1/21/23 Vendetta results from The Glass House in Pomona, California. The event live streamed on IWTV. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee) Evil Uno vs. Jacob Fatu ends in a double disqualification. Anything Goes Match: Sonico...
Absolute Intense Wrestling 1/21/23 AIW Wasted Youth Results
Absolute Intense Wrestling 1/21/23 AIW Wasted Youth results from the Outpost Concert Club in Kent, Ohio. The event live streamed on FITE+. The Philly Marino Experience (Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia) def. H2 V2 (Hendrix Hawkins & Vic Vice) Ziggy Haim def. Kayla Kassidy. Dominic Garrini def. Sidney Von Engeland.
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold Results
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Red Dead Redemption (Manders & Ryan Redfield) (c) def. KAOS CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) Jeff Cannonball def. Ron Mathis. Six Way...
Limitless Wrestling 1/21/23 Hard To Handle Results
Limitless Wrestling 1/21/23 Hard To Handle results from the Yarmouth AMVets in Yarmouth, Maine. The event live streamed on IWTV. Ricky Morton vs. Channing Thomas ends in a no contest. Battle Royal for the Number One Contendership of the Let’s Wrestle Championship: Humorous wins the battle royal. Humorous unmasked to...
Game Changer Wrestling 1/21/23 GCW Take A Picture Results
Game Changer Wrestling 1/21/23 GCW Take A Picture results from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The event live streamed on FITE+. Scramble Match: Hunter Drake def. Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Brogan Finlay, Brandon Williams, Donnie Primetime, Terry Yaki and Yoya. Blake Christian def. Cabana Man Dan. Gringo Loco...
ICW No Holds Barred 1/21/23 ICW NHB 40 Results
ICW No Holds Barred 1/21/23 ICW NHB 40 results from Skid Row Academy in Westville, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Brandon Kirk (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch to retain the ICW American Deathmatch Championship.
Killer Kelly vs Masha Slamovich Signed For Prestige Wrestling
Prestige Wrestling has just announced that Killer Kelly will be making her debut for the promotion and her opponent would be none other than “Russian Dynamite” Masha Slamovich. Despite both women being signed to Impact Wrestling, this match has yet to happen on US soil. Their first and only encounter occurred at wXw this past October.
American X Wrestling 01/07/23 For The People Results; NJPW’s Kevin Kelly, IMPACT’s John Skyler, Tough Guy Inc & more
AMERICAN XCELLENCE WRESTLING held its first event under the new regime last night in the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg, PA. The event was truly “For The People”, as the venue was full of overjoyed wrestling fans. MATCH RESULTS. Tough Guy Inc. of “Brutal” Bob Evans and “Tough”...
ICW No Holds Barred Announces WrestleMania Weekend Shows in New Jersey
For the second year in a row, ICW No Holds Barred will be running shows in New Jersey over the course of WrestleMania weekend. But this year, the promotion will be hosting not one, but two shows. ICW has announced the “Faces of Death” weekend. The first event...
Huge Tag Team Match Signed For DEFY Wrestling
DEFY Wrestling has just announced a HUGE tag team match for their anniversary show. AEW star Jon Moxley will team up with DEFY mainstay SCHAFF as they take on New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Zack Sabre Jr and Davey Richards. The huge first time ever match has been signed for...
John Wayne Murdoch Leaving ICW?
Following his loss in the American Deathmatch Championship match against Brandon Kirk at ICW NHB Volume 40 this past Saturday, John Wayne Murdoch grabbed a microphone and put over his opponent. The former champion went on to say, “After tonight I won’t be here very much anymore.” This came as a surprise to the fans in attendance.
Naptown All Pro Event Featuring Lee Moriarty vs Billie Starkz Added To IWTV
IWTV has just released the VOD of the latest event from Naptown All Pro Wrestling. The event titled “Out The Gate” took place on Sunday January 15th at the Irving Theater in Indianapolis, Indiana. The main event features a first time ever match between AEW star Lee Moriarty and Billie Starkz. Check out the full card below.
BUSSY Added To GCW Toronto Date in March
The team of Allie Katch and EFFY, better known as BUSSY, are the latest added to Game Changer Wrestling’s Toronto debut. The former GCW Tag Team Champions join the already announced Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona, Masha Slamovich, Blake Christian, Tony Deppen and Gringo Loco. Their match has yet to be announced.
