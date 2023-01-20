Read full article on original website
Inside Yale’s new HBCU partnership
President Salovey has promised to connect Yale with historically Black colleges and universities, joining the ranks of Ivy League peers. This commitment resulted in last month’s announcement of a new scholarship program for New Haven youth and will see updates in the coming year. The Pennington Fellowship, announced last month, was created in collaboration with four HBCUs across the country. Kimberly Goff-Crews, who serves as secretary and vice president of university life at Yale and directs the Belonging at Yale Initiative, says that the “most helpful” recent conversations between the University and HBCU leaders have been about future academic partnerships and faculty relationships.
PROFILE: Sarah Tishkoff, the geneticist leading a historic genetic variation study
Courtesy of Yale Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. The experiences Sarah Tishkoff GRD ’96 had at Yale will sound ordinary to any current student. She drank beer — albeit at biological anthropology lectures — met her now-husband at a party he bartended and even sailed at the Yale Corinthian Yacht Club on weekends to decompress. Her achievements since graduating, however, are anything but typical.
U.S. News rankings to be modified, Yale Law doubles down on withdrawal
A Jan. 2 letter from U.S. News and World Report addressed law school deans across the country after Yale, Harvard and a slate of peer law schools withdrew from consideration for the decades-old ranking system. The letter pledged a series of changes to the website’s ranking criteria following a series...
Yale researchers confront racially exclusionary practices in neuroimaging
Termara Parker GRD ’23 said she has never been considered a “good” candidate for brain imaging. Her hair is considered too thick for an adequate brain signal to be recorded, and is often in protective styles — used to maintain Black hair — such as braids or twists.
SAPRE: With grief in my heart
If grief is the cousin of love, I have been in mourning since the day I stepped foot onto Yale’s campus. While that may be a stretch, as I flew home from my junior fall, denial finally succumbed to resigned acceptance as I acknowledged the gravity of the fact that soon the dream will end. Yale will be over. My sophomore fall feels like it was just yesterday. And on the brink of my junior spring, I am forced to acknowledge that I am as close to those Arcadian days as I am to my graduation.
University reports strong financial position for 2023
In a year of market fluctuation and endowment stagnation, the University has maintained a strong financial position, though not without challenges. Just before winter recess, the University released its 2022-23 budget update. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the University generated a surplus from operations of $166 million on $4.876 billion in revenue. During the same period, the endowment returned 0.8 percent, but after accounting for spending distributions, the endowment’s value dipped almost $1 billion. Because it is difficult to estimate returns on the illiquid assets which comprise the majority of Yale’s portfolio, it is possible that returns may be lower than reported.
What AI art means for society, according to Yale experts
For “AI artists,” the art-making process involves figuring out what string of words will generate the best image — not what colors to mix or brush strokes to try. Even the artistically challenged can produce decent, sometimes deceptive, images using artificial intelligence text-to-image generators. In a survey of 504 Yale undergraduates, respondents could tell if art was AI-generated or human-made an average of 54 percent of the time.
