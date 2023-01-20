If grief is the cousin of love, I have been in mourning since the day I stepped foot onto Yale’s campus. While that may be a stretch, as I flew home from my junior fall, denial finally succumbed to resigned acceptance as I acknowledged the gravity of the fact that soon the dream will end. Yale will be over. My sophomore fall feels like it was just yesterday. And on the brink of my junior spring, I am forced to acknowledge that I am as close to those Arcadian days as I am to my graduation.

21 HOURS AGO