Developers can now quickly deploy complex application environments globally while improving performance, reliability and cost over typical cloud environments. Section, the leading cloud-native hosting platform, today announced support for Persistent Volume storage across its distributed, multi-cloud platform, allowing developers to quickly deploy even the most complex Kubernetes workloads globally. Section enables organizations to easily optimize and scale service to local demand while steering traffic to the most appropriate endpoints for performance and availability across cloud providers worldwide. With the new release of Persistent Volumes, Kubernetes users can ensure stateful data storage independent of pods and containers to support Databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, shared caches, document or object stores and more. Section handles day-to-day server operations, as its clusterless platform automates orchestration across a secure and reliable global infrastructure network.

10 HOURS AGO