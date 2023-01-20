Read full article on original website
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.
Gamma Deploys Riskonnect to Advance Strategic Decision Making with Automated Risk Management System
Riskonnect reduces manual effort while enabling better visualization, management, and reporting of risk. Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced that Gamma, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has selected Riskonnect to automate its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework. The platform will equip Gamma with complete visibility of its risk exposure, enabling the company to anticipate, manage, and report on strategic and operational risks across the business.
General Micro Systems (GMS) Expands Army-Specific Rugged Computer Portfolio
Small form factor, OpenVPX SOSA-aligned and rackmount servers bring data-driven computing to the edge. General Micro Systems, the world’s leading technology-independent supplier of computing engines, today announced its expanded portfolio of rugged small form factor (SFF), OpenVPX and rackmount equipment that offers next-generation deployed processing and enhanced bandwidth to the U.S. Army. With added capabilities from Dell Technologies OEM, this combined portfolio can enable more U.S. Army programs to realize the latest commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies along with GMS’s rugged server portfolio.
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic and Olympus Medical Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Market By Product, By Application, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market was valued at $1,190.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,171.18 million by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Patrick Charest Named CEO of Aplantex
The board of directors of Aplantex is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Patrick Charest, B. Sc, P. Eng. as CEO of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006018/en/. With over 25 years of experience in supporting the growth of leading private sector...
GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent
GVTC is creating exceptional subscriber experiences by launching the Arlo Secure Revenue EDGE managed service in a matter of weeks with the help of the Calix Customer Success Services team, exceeding their signup goals by 200 percent in the first week, with new subscribers signing on every week since launch.
Global 5G Developments Outlook Report 2023: New Key Trends and What to Expect - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global 5G Developments and Outlook for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As 5G enterprise develops, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is expected to continue to impact the mobile operator business for the foreseeable future. Regional mobile operators are maintaining 5G connectivity for consumers as a stable revenue...
Venafi Introduces TLS Protect for Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud Native Machine Identity Management
New product enables organizations to increase observability, consistency and control of machine identities across complex Kubernetes environments. Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today introduced TLS Protect for Kubernetes. As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to easily and securely manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. By delivering increased visibility, control and automation over machine identity management within more complex cloud native infrastructures, it helps enterprises improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.
Section Introduces Persistent Volume Storage Support for Distributed Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Workloads
Developers can now quickly deploy complex application environments globally while improving performance, reliability and cost over typical cloud environments. Section, the leading cloud-native hosting platform, today announced support for Persistent Volume storage across its distributed, multi-cloud platform, allowing developers to quickly deploy even the most complex Kubernetes workloads globally. Section enables organizations to easily optimize and scale service to local demand while steering traffic to the most appropriate endpoints for performance and availability across cloud providers worldwide. With the new release of Persistent Volumes, Kubernetes users can ensure stateful data storage independent of pods and containers to support Databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, shared caches, document or object stores and more. Section handles day-to-day server operations, as its clusterless platform automates orchestration across a secure and reliable global infrastructure network.
FATE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FATE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fate securities between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.
European Real Estate Investors Directory 2022: List of the 1,200 Companies - Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, Project Developers, Real Estate Companies, REITs and Pension Funds - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "List of the 1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe. Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus),...
Tidepool Announces Appointment of John Lister as New Chief Operating Officer
Organizational growth expert joins diabetes technology leader to advance go-to-market success. Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the diabetes space driving interoperability for all diabetes software and devices, announced that John Lister, has been appointed to the Tidepool team as Chief Operating Officer. As Tidepool's new COO, John will lead and scale business operations and go-to-market teams, positioning the organization for success utilizing their nimble software-first approach within the medical device industry.
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.
GOLDMAN SACHS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on Behalf of Goldman Sachs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) on behalf of Goldman Sachs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
PCI Successfully Completes SOC/FISMA Examinations for 2022
PCI Energy Solutions is pleased to announce its successful completion of the Service Organization Controls 1 Type II (SOC 1 Type II) and Service Organization Controls 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II) attestation issued under the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) and Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE 18) for 2022.
