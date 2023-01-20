ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolis, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State gets rematch with Southern Illinois Tuesday

PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State and Southern Illinois men's basketball will renew their rivalry Tuesday night. It will mark the second meeting of the season between the two rival schools. SIU won that first game 63-57. Since then, Southern Illinois has been a model of consistency, and is currently in...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

1/22 Racer Rewind

PADUCAH, Ky. - After suffering a blowout loss to Belmont earlier this week, Murray State bounced back with a big win over Indiana State last night. For the best plays of the week, here's this week's Racer Rewind, featuring Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

1/23 High School Basketball

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, January 23. Graves County 64, Hickman County 48. Hopkins County Central 92, Livingston Central 72. Paducah Tilghman 61, Mayfield 57. GIRLS. Mayfield 39, Murray 18. McCracken County 74, Hopkins County Central 34.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Racers Fall To Lady Bears at Home

The Murray State women's basketball team could not find its groove Sunday and fell to Missouri State, 77-61, at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Missouri State opened the game on an 8-0 run and outscored the Racers 26-9 in the first quarter, a deficit from which Murray State would never recover.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Winter storm tonight still forecast to stay in Missouri

Meteorologists are watching a snow event in Missouri tonight that is still expected to stay west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for Missouri Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, ranging from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Foster agency collecting blankets for youth in need

BENTON, KY — An agency that connects children and teens with foster families is hosting a blanket drive for foster children in Kentucky. StepStone Family and Youth Services — which has locations in nine states, including Kentucky — has kicked off a Wrapped in Love winter blanket drive for children and teens in the foster system. The organization is collecting new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across Kentucky.
BENTON, KY
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Moore taking advantage of opportunity with Racers

MURRAY, Ky. - With a virtually brand new team this year, Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has had to do a lot of tinkering to find the best lineup for his team. That meant players like Brian Moore Jr., who has come off the bench all season, has now become a featured player for Murray State.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall Strong, 5 years later

Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crumbl Cookies coming to Paducah

PADUCAH — Have you heard of Crumbl Cookies? The TikTok famous cookie chain is coming to Paducah. Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner. The bank says the franchise will open sometime in...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah PD celebrates K-9 paw-tner's 4th birthday

PADUCAH — K-9 Joker has a knack for sniffing out trouble. Whether he's cleaning up crime, or crumbs — he's a valuable part of the Paducah Police Department's team. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, officers responded to Joker's growling stomach with a bone-shaped birthday cake. The...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man charged with first degree murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces a first degree murder charge in the January 21 death of another Carbondale man. Keon L. Foulks, 19, is charged in Jackson County with first degree murder for the January 21, 2023, death of Robert L. Delmore, Jr., 26, also of Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL

