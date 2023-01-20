Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State gets rematch with Southern Illinois Tuesday
PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State and Southern Illinois men's basketball will renew their rivalry Tuesday night. It will mark the second meeting of the season between the two rival schools. SIU won that first game 63-57. Since then, Southern Illinois has been a model of consistency, and is currently in...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/22 Racer Rewind
PADUCAH, Ky. - After suffering a blowout loss to Belmont earlier this week, Murray State bounced back with a big win over Indiana State last night. For the best plays of the week, here's this week's Racer Rewind, featuring Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/23 High School Basketball
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, January 23. Graves County 64, Hickman County 48. Hopkins County Central 92, Livingston Central 72. Paducah Tilghman 61, Mayfield 57. GIRLS. Mayfield 39, Murray 18. McCracken County 74, Hopkins County Central 34.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racers Fall To Lady Bears at Home
The Murray State women's basketball team could not find its groove Sunday and fell to Missouri State, 77-61, at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Missouri State opened the game on an 8-0 run and outscored the Racers 26-9 in the first quarter, a deficit from which Murray State would never recover.
westkentuckystar.com
Winter storm tonight still forecast to stay in Missouri
Meteorologists are watching a snow event in Missouri tonight that is still expected to stay west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for Missouri Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, ranging from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Foster agency collecting blankets for youth in need
BENTON, KY — An agency that connects children and teens with foster families is hosting a blanket drive for foster children in Kentucky. StepStone Family and Youth Services — which has locations in nine states, including Kentucky — has kicked off a Wrapped in Love winter blanket drive for children and teens in the foster system. The organization is collecting new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across Kentucky.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
wpsdlocal6.com
Moore taking advantage of opportunity with Racers
MURRAY, Ky. - With a virtually brand new team this year, Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has had to do a lot of tinkering to find the best lineup for his team. That meant players like Brian Moore Jr., who has come off the bench all season, has now become a featured player for Murray State.
wpsdlocal6.com
Landowners, farmers invited to apply for funding to improve oak forests in 5 Illinois counties
CHAMPAIGN, IL — Landowners and farmers in five southern Illinois counties may now apply for funding to assist them in protecting some of their natural resources. According to a Monday release, Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds are now available for the Southern Illinois Oak Ecosystem Restorations effort in Southern Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall Strong, 5 years later
Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crumbl Cookies coming to Paducah
PADUCAH — Have you heard of Crumbl Cookies? The TikTok famous cookie chain is coming to Paducah. Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner. The bank says the franchise will open sometime in...
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest
MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
wpsdlocal6.com
School safety remains a top priority for districts five years after Marshall County High School shooting
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In the wake of the Marshall County High School shooting, state lawmakers drafted several bills aimed at making Kentucky schools safer. Five years later, some of those changes are being implemented and improved upon at our local districts. In 2019, the Kentucky legislature passed Senate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah PD celebrates K-9 paw-tner's 4th birthday
PADUCAH — K-9 Joker has a knack for sniffing out trouble. Whether he's cleaning up crime, or crumbs — he's a valuable part of the Paducah Police Department's team. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, officers responded to Joker's growling stomach with a bone-shaped birthday cake. The...
KFVS12
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man charged with first degree murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces a first degree murder charge in the January 21 death of another Carbondale man. Keon L. Foulks, 19, is charged in Jackson County with first degree murder for the January 21, 2023, death of Robert L. Delmore, Jr., 26, also of Carbondale.
