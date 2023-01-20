ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

kcrw.com

Beverly Hills: Glitz, glamor, and city-wide surveillance

Drive around Beverly Hills and you’ll find plenty of tourists taking photographs of boutiques and street signs. It may surprise many of those visitors that Beverly Hills is turning cameras on them, too. The city government has been increasing its use of street-level surveillance. It employs more than 2,000 security cameras, plus a seven-day-a-week aerial drone, to monitor people and how they move in and out of the city.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kcrw.com

CA has strict gun laws. What undermines their effectiveness?

On Monday night, seven people died and another was hospitalized in Half Moon Bay. The attack came in two waves at a pair of mushroom farms in the normally quiet seaside community south of San Francisco. The suspect was taken into custody, and authorities described the shootings as workplace violence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud

This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
ANAHEIM, CA
kcrw.com

What’s next for Monterey Park’s AAPI residents after mass shooting?

Monterey Park, the site of a mass shooting on Saturday after the city’s annual Lunar New Year ended, is home to Asian immigrants and mom-and-pop businesses. The anti-abortion movement has struggled to form the same unity and cohesion it once had. Activists in favor of abortion access have gained their own victories.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

