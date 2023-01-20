Drive around Beverly Hills and you’ll find plenty of tourists taking photographs of boutiques and street signs. It may surprise many of those visitors that Beverly Hills is turning cameras on them, too. The city government has been increasing its use of street-level surveillance. It employs more than 2,000 security cameras, plus a seven-day-a-week aerial drone, to monitor people and how they move in and out of the city.

