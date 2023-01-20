ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Construction closure leaves 10 Freeway a relative ghost town — see video

It was definitely a strange sight Sunday morning as construction crews completed finishing touches on the Vineyard Avenue overpass, leaving parts of the 10 Freeway a relative ghost town. To finish the work, the freeway will close 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., January 22 and 23 between Vineyard and Archibald...
ONTARIO, CA

