ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech Hokies Run Past the Wake Forest Lady Demon Deacons: 74-57

Wake Forest’s women’s basketball team made the trip up over the Blue Ridge and into Virginia to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokie women who were fresh off the road from a tough win against Pittsburgh. They thought that they might just have gotten a good handle on the best way to beat the Hokies, but fortunately they just couldn’t grab it and hold on long enough to accomplish the feat.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy