Emporia gazette.com
Public meetings planned for Southern Lyon County superintendent
One step in the search for a new Southern Lyon County school superintendent ends this week, while another step occurs next week. USD 252 announced Monday that “characteristic focus group sessions” are planned for two days across the district. Community meetings for the general public will be included.
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
Emporia gazette.com
Florida 'fugitive from justice' captured in Emporia
A convicted felon who's accused of violating his probation in Florida was behind bars in Emporia Tuesday. Kenneth Pearson Jr., 49, is a “fugitive from justice,” a complaint filed in Lyon County District Court says. He was captured Friday night at a location on 12th Avenue. A separate...
WIBW
SNCO Solid Waste gives Commission updates on recycling efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Solid Waste continues efforts to keep recycling within the region smart. Director Bill Sutton provided several updates to Commissioners at Monday’s meeting. Sutton says 1,949 customers have opted out of the recycling program since given the option earlier this month. Most of those...
Emporia gazette.com
PACT Act town hall set for February
The date is now official for a town hall meeting in Emporia explaining a new federal law for veterans. Emporia American Legion Post 5, 2921 West 12th Avenue, will host a discussion of the PACT Act Saturday, February 11, beginning at 1 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Community, Red Cross rally behind residents displaced by Four Seasons Apartment fire
After a Friday morning fire displaced multiple residents of an Emporia apartment building, community members and a state organization have banded together to help restore a sense of normalcy. The fire, reported a little after 9 a.m. at the Four Seasons Apartments, caused the emergency evacuation of tenants within the...
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
Emporia gazette.com
“Pat” (Patricia Lou) Dick
“Pat” (Patricia Lou) Dick, 87, died January 19, 2023, at Presbyterian Manor, Emporia. She was born November 10, 1935, in Wells, KS, to Orville and Opal F. (Link) Dick. She graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School in 1954. Pat worked for Crawford Manufacturing in Emporia and Hallmark Cards in Emporia and Topeka. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and gardening. Her favorite pastime was walking all around Cottonwood Falls and visiting with people she saw.
Emporia gazette.com
Betty Gene Wallace
Betty Gene Wallace, of Emporia, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Holiday Resort. She was 92. A complete obituary will be published later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
Bridge work east of Olpe finally finished
A long wait for drivers in southern Lyon County ended Tuesday. “Road 75... is now OPEN!!” Juanita Brown with the Lyon County Highway Department announced in an email.
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
Emporia gazette.com
Hatch named recipient of annual Arlene Eichorn Scholarship
A Flint Hills Technical College dental student has been named the recipient of the annual Arlene Eichorn Scholarship, sponsored by the Friends of CareArc. The Friends of CareArc announced Monday that Katelyn Hatch of Yates Center is this year’s recipient of the Arlene Eichorn Scholarship. The scholarship is granted...
Emporia gazette.com
Search opens for Assistant City Manager
Five months after the position opened, Emporia is looking for an Assistant City Manager. The city announced Friday it's looking for someone who, among other things, “will be both political and politically astute,” with a “passion for community engagement and public administration.”
Emporia gazette.com
John Bennett “J.B.” McCreary, Jr. III
John Bennett “J.B.” McCreary, Jr. III, 79, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. J.B. was born August 20, 1943 in Emporia the son of John Bennett and Alice Irene (Selves) McCreary, Jr. II. He worked as a conductor for the Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 2006. J.B. enjoyed sports, bird dogs, quail hunting, quarter horses, mules, cow dogs, the KC Chiefs, KC Royals and KU Basketball.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves one hurt
An Olathe man was transported to Newman Regional Health Monday evening after he was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk at 15th and Merchant. According to Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes, Larry Hartup, 78, of Emporia was traveling southbound on Merchant St. when he struck William Hillyer, 21, of Olathe.
KVOE
City of Emporia launches search for next Assistant City Manager
The City of Emporia has launched an official search for its next assistant city manager. Applications are now being accepted for the role which includes supporting and advising assigned departments, direct development and implementation of city department goals, objectives, policies and priorities for assigned areas. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
Friday fatal fire ruled as homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide. According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton. The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old […]
KSNT
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
Emporia gazette.com
Snow projection map - 1/24/23
The chances for snow in Emporia substantially increased Monday. Now several inches could fal…
