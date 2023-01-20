ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Fremont Ross passes stress test against Toledo Central Catholic

No quarter was granted as Fremont Ross blunted Toledo Central Catholic's plans 62-49 at Fremont Ross High on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Toledo Notre Dame and Toledo Central Catholic took on Streetsboro on January 16 at Streetsboro High School. For results, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Swanton escapes close call with Genoa Area

Swanton showed its poise to outlast a game Genoa Area squad for a 44-38 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. The last time Swanton and Genoa Area played in a 36-33 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
SWANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Cardington-Lincoln escapes close call with Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 23-19 win over Northmor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Northmor faced off on January 5, 2022 at Northmor High School. For a full recap, click here.
CARDINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Pemberville Eastwood dances past Rossford

Rossford was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Pemberville Eastwood prevailed 49-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Bowling Green and Rossford took on Bloomdale Elmwood on January 12 at Rossford High School. For results, click here.
ROSSFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash

Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou

Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore

Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
Times-Bulletin

McCoy: wary of winter weather

VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said late Sunday that area residents need to be keeping up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek, said McCoy.
VAN WERT, OH
richlandsource.com

Jason Auck

HOWARD: They say the strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other- much like the fierce loyalty and love Jason gave to his family throughout his life. Jason Wayne Auck passed away on Friday morning January 20, 2023. He was 45...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Moulton demolition makes room for something new

MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
WAPAKONETA, OH
richlandsource.com

Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner

Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
GALION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy