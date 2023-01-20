Read full article on original website
Fort Loramie engineers impressive victory over Sidney Fairlawn
Fort Loramie earned a convincing 60-10 win over Sidney Fairlawn during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Fort Loramie opened with a 20-5 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first quarter.
Fremont Ross passes stress test against Toledo Central Catholic
No quarter was granted as Fremont Ross blunted Toledo Central Catholic's plans 62-49 at Fremont Ross High on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Toledo Notre Dame and Toledo Central Catholic took on Streetsboro on January 16 at Streetsboro High School. For results, click here.
Swanton escapes close call with Genoa Area
Swanton showed its poise to outlast a game Genoa Area squad for a 44-38 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. The last time Swanton and Genoa Area played in a 36-33 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Sherwood Fairview delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bryan
Sherwood Fairview derailed Bryan's hopes after a 34-32 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Bryan started on steady ground by forging a 10-8 lead over Sherwood Fairview at the end of the first quarter.
Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
Cardington-Lincoln escapes close call with Northmor
Cardington-Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 23-19 win over Northmor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Northmor faced off on January 5, 2022 at Northmor High School. For a full recap, click here.
Pemberville Eastwood dances past Rossford
Rossford was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Pemberville Eastwood prevailed 49-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Bowling Green and Rossford took on Bloomdale Elmwood on January 12 at Rossford High School. For results, click here.
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash
Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou
Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore
Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
Kalida wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Leipsic
Kalida offered a model for success with a convincing 62-39 victory over Leipsic for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 21. The last time Kalida and Leipsic played in a 41-31 game on February 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said late Sunday that area residents need to be keeping up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek, said McCoy.
Jason Auck
HOWARD: They say the strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other- much like the fierce loyalty and love Jason gave to his family throughout his life. Jason Wayne Auck passed away on Friday morning January 20, 2023. He was 45...
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
