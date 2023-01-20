Read full article on original website
No. 1 Penn State wrestling beats Michigan State at sold-out Rec Hall
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns. The victory comes just two...
PSU’s Souliere and Wall nominated for Hobey Baker Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Men’s Hockey has gotten off to a solid 17-8-1 start to the season and a big reason why is having star talent. Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were both nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.
Thompson, Lady Lions snap beat Wisconsin, snap three-game losing skid
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.
Michigan Stadium Tunnel to Be Widened in Wake of Altercations
The adjustment is being made months after physical confrontations between the Spartans and Wolverines in close quarters. The University of Michigan plans to make renovations to Michigan Stadium that will widen tunnel access on game days, according to a report from Aaron McMann of MLive.com. The renovations reportedly will remove...
