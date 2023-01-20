Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Vienna Mathews ekes out victory against Southington Chalker
Vienna Mathews edged Southington Chalker 40-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley gallops past Stow-Munroe Falls
Canton McKinley pushed past Stow-Munroe Falls for a 55-39 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Canton McKinley and Stow-Munroe Falls squared off with February 26, 2021 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley wallops Fairport Harbor Fairport
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Andover Pymatuning Valley did exactly that with a 62-34 win against Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 12, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Southington Chalker and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Vienna...
richlandsource.com
Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair
Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern engulfs Cadiz Harrison Central in point barrage
Malvern's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cadiz Harrison Central 55-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Malvern a 17-10 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.
richlandsource.com
Geneva dismantles Ashtabula Lakeside in convincing manner
Geneva showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Ashtabula Lakeside 71-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 65-23 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern takes down Cadiz Harrison Central
Cadiz Harrison Central got no credit and no consideration from Malvern, which slammed the door 55-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on December 22, 2021 at Malvern High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Kinsman Badger unleashes full fury on Cortland Maplewood
Kinsman Badger controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-28 win against Cortland Maplewood on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger faced off on December 16, 2021 at Cortland Maplewood High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Smithville collects skin-tight win against Austintown Fitch
Smithville derailed Austintown Fitch's hopes after a 40-36 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 13, Austintown Fitch squared off with Warren Howland in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Perry ends the party for Wooster
Massillon Perry notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wooster 56-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on January 7, Massillon Perry squared off with North Canton Hoover in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brunswick rains down on Euclid
Brunswick didn't tinker with Euclid, scoring a 70-32 result in the win column in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid squared off with February 5, 2022 at Brunswick High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights defeats Maple Heights in lopsided affair
Cleveland Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maple Heights 53-9 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 11, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights and Maple Heights took on Warren G. Harding on January 9 at Warren G. Harding High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington dismantles Warsaw River View in convincing manner
New Lexington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Warsaw River View 45-25 at Warsaw River View High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 16, Warsaw River View faced off against Coshocton and New Lexington took on...
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia claims close encounter of the winning kind over Dover
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Philadelphia nabbed it to nudge past Dover 31-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on January 22, 2022 at Dover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
richlandsource.com
Thomas Lee Putman
Thomas Lee Putman, 74, of Lucas, Ohio passed away January 20, 2023, at Ohio Health of Mansfield after a brief illness. Tom was surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was born October 30, 1948, in Rossmore, WV to Thomas Clay and Etta Alberta (Kelly) Putman. He attended Madison Local Schools and spent his working years on the railroad, starting at Penn Central in 1974 and retiring from Conrail in 1997.
Comments / 0