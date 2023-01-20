ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kelly Burr Kofflin, Executive Director, Shop Rat Foundation. Believe the Hype with Kriss Giannetti and Erin Slater, District Parent Liason. Meet the JTV Staff with David Rice. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday...
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan

You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
Jackson News Briefs January 23, 2023

ORS Opens New 6,000 Sq. Ft. Physical Therapy Center. Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists has opened a new physical therapy facility at 214 N. West Avenue in Suite B in Jackson. The company moved into the new space and opened for business on Monday, December 5th. It is the 7th new clinic location to open for ORS since 2017, and the 3rd new local facility in the Jackson area in that same timeframe (ORS Foot, Ankle & Running Center, ORS Napoleon, and the new ORS West Avenue locations). ORS is accepting new patients at all 11 clinic locations.
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 23, 2023

Addison 52, Vandercook Lake 19: The Jayhawks fell to 1-11 on the season with the home Cascades Conference loss. Lumen Christi 38, Homer 32: The Titans are on a modest two-game winning streak with the home non-conference victory. Lumen Christi has three players in double digits as Camy Crandall scored 13 points and Allison O’Dowd and Khiya Hunt added 10 points apiece.
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption. Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned. Background: 2...
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River

I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
