Tuesday, January 24, 2023
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kelly Burr Kofflin, Executive Director, Shop Rat Foundation. Believe the Hype with Kriss Giannetti and Erin Slater, District Parent Liason. Meet the JTV Staff with David Rice. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday...
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan
You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan, some students may get a snow day Wednesday. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter Storm Warning will be...
Jackson News Briefs January 23, 2023
ORS Opens New 6,000 Sq. Ft. Physical Therapy Center. Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists has opened a new physical therapy facility at 214 N. West Avenue in Suite B in Jackson. The company moved into the new space and opened for business on Monday, December 5th. It is the 7th new clinic location to open for ORS since 2017, and the 3rd new local facility in the Jackson area in that same timeframe (ORS Foot, Ankle & Running Center, ORS Napoleon, and the new ORS West Avenue locations). ORS is accepting new patients at all 11 clinic locations.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan
If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
BUSINESS BEAT: Jungle Pets getting ready to open in downtown Coldwater
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Jungle Pets at 38 West Chicago in downtown Coldwater is planning on opening up the doors February 4. The store is owned by Cory Langridge. According to a post on their Facebook page, Jungle Pets will be carrying feeder mice and rats, both live and frozen.
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 23, 2023
Addison 52, Vandercook Lake 19: The Jayhawks fell to 1-11 on the season with the home Cascades Conference loss. Lumen Christi 38, Homer 32: The Titans are on a modest two-game winning streak with the home non-conference victory. Lumen Christi has three players in double digits as Camy Crandall scored 13 points and Allison O’Dowd and Khiya Hunt added 10 points apiece.
Snow storm heading towards mid-Michigan, 3-6 inches forecasted
Higher snowfall totals associated with this system and winds gusting near 25 mph will likely reduce visibility and create rough road conditions for your Wednesday evening commute.
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption. Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned. Background: 2...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River
I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
Deer feeling ‘lucky’ after being freed from plastic bucket
Lucky the deer, is truly "feeling lucky."
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
'The Sheik' Was a WWII Army Veteran Who Revolutionized Pro Wrestling
Edward Farhat lived the American Dream. The 10th of 11 children born to Lebanese immigrants in East Lansing, Michigan, Farhat grew up to serve in World War II and reinvent himself as "The Sheik," one of the greatest performers in professional wrestling history. If you want to know the complete,...
