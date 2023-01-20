Read full article on original website
Portage County sports scoreboard for Sunday, January 22
125: Ferri (KSU) major dec. Bush 13-4. 133: Maddox (Buf) dec. Houpt 7-5. 141: Marlow (Buf) dec. Castro 7-6. 149: Komara (KSU) dec. Ryan 6-4. 157: Pettite (Buf) dec. Knapp 8-5. 165: Grover (Buf) major dec. Carlson 15-3. 174: Nivison (Buf) dec. Ferree 7-5. 184: Hoose (Buf) dec. Bates 14-8. 197: Schaffer (KSU) pinned Mitchell 1:08. 285: Sheeran (Buf) dec. Cover 6-2.
High school basketball: Maumee boys rally late for victory
Maumee stormed back from 12 down with less than four minutes to play Monday to beat Oak Harbor 52-51 in a high school boys basketball game. Maumee (5-11) had a 20-9 edge in the fourth quarter to get the narrow win. Jaden Walker led the Panthers with 21 points, including the game-winning free throw, and Kyle Arndt chipped in with 13. Ethan Stokes’ 22 points paced Oak Harbor (6-10), while Hayden Craig added 12.
sanmateoathletics.org
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Hillsdale 59 – 34
The San Mateo Boys Basketball team fell to 0-2 on the league season Wednesday night at the hands of the Hillsdale Fighting Nights. The Knights and bercats were locked in a tight battle till about halfway throught the second quarter, when Zachary Clumeck took over and lifted Hillsdale on a 13-0 run to close out the half. The Knights did not let up in the second half, opening the game up to a 25 point game. These teams will meet again next Friday for Hillsdale’s senior night.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Crockett girls lose late lead against Jeff County
DANDRIDGE — Despite 30 points for David Crockett’s Brylee Tullock, Jefferson County rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull out a win. The Lady Patriots got a matching 30 points from Madi Hawk and knocked off David Crockett 57-52 in girls basketball action Monday night.
Okemos basketball holds on late to hand Waverly first league loss
OKEMOS – The Okemos boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season last week to Grand Ledge before returning to its winning ways against Holt. Now, it started a new week with its toughest matchup of the year in Waverly, the only team left yet to suffer a loss in CAAC Blue play. ...
marshfieldareasports.com
Auburndale girls basketball drops tight nonconference game to Bonduel
AUBURNDALE – Gracie Krings and Annamarie Aue combined for eight 3-pointers but it wasn’t enough as the Auburndale girls basketball team came up short, losing 57-53 to Bonduel in a tightly-contested nonconference game Monday night at Auburndale High School. Krings made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high...
Coldwater girls bowling wins Sturgis Invitational
BRONSON, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal bowling team traveled to Bronson Strike Zone on Sunday to compete in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational. Coldwater started off the day on fire and never cooled off, going on to take first place in the tournament after defeating Jonesville in the championship finale.
