The San Mateo Boys Basketball team fell to 0-2 on the league season Wednesday night at the hands of the Hillsdale Fighting Nights. The Knights and bercats were locked in a tight battle till about halfway throught the second quarter, when Zachary Clumeck took over and lifted Hillsdale on a 13-0 run to close out the half. The Knights did not let up in the second half, opening the game up to a 25 point game. These teams will meet again next Friday for Hillsdale’s senior night.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO