UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustains high ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, though the All-Pro quarterback expects to play against Cincinnati in next week's AFC championship game.
Royals trade Mondesi to Boston for LHP Josh Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for infielder Adalberto Mondesi and a Player to be Named Later. Taylor, who will be 30 years old on March 2, missed the 2022 season with a back...
