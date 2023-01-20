Trayce Jackson-Davis masterclass propels IU basketball past Illinois in blowout road win

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. -- Beating Wisconsin was a start. IU stopped the bleeding from what had been a brutal beginning to the main stretch of conference play with a blowout win at home Saturday. The bigger test was later in the week.

Indiana passed that test.

The Hoosiers handled what had been a red-hot Illinois team in enemy territory, controlling much of the game and winning 80-65.

The typical formula for defending the Hoosiers' star forward this season -- utilized most effectively by Rutgers and Kansas -- is to throw as many bodies at him as possible. A wing often drops from the weakside when he gets the ball in the post. Sometimes they try to deny the entry pass all together.

Illinois frequently kept a lone defender on Jackson-Davis, often Dain Dainja or Coleman Hawkins, or didn't bring a second until he was deep into his move to the rim. It allowed the Illini's perimeter defenders to stay tight on shooters like Miller Kopp. To that extent it worked; the Hoosiers attempted only nine 3-pointers. Starters Kopp and Trey Galloway were relatively quiet offensively.

The drawbacks, however, were obvious. Jackson-Davis consistently got to his preferred spot on the right block with little resistance and made his first nine shots. When he was forced away from rim, he took defenders off the dribble, leading to multiple emphatic slams. He finished with 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting and nine rebounds.

Jordan Geronimo continued to be active on both ends

Coming off of his best game of the season , a double-double in the Hoosiers' blowout win over Wisconsin, Geronimo continued to stick to his strengths and do what he can do to be successful on a nightly basis. He attacked the basket and crashed the boards on both ends. On the occasions when Jackson-Davis did run into multiple defenders down low, Geronimo found unoccupied space for open looks. He knocked down a 3-pointer early and cut to the basket for a layup when Jackson-Davis was doubled.

But more than anything, he just played hard. In a matter of seconds on an Illinois break, he got around a block-out to deny what would have been an easy finish at the rim. He scored inside off of put-backs. For someone overflowing with physical tools who has struggled with consistency this season, it was a performance he can replicate. His final line was 13 points, making six of his eight attempts and grabbing eight rebounds and blocking three shots, leaving for a stretch in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

Illinois struggled offensively

Throughout the night, the Illini's most effective set on offense was throwing the ball to Dainja in the post and letting the blunt-force object go to work for or allowing Terrance Shannon Jr. to operate on the perimeter. Dainja had 9 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Shannon finished with 26.

But collectively, whether it was a result of cold shooting or good IU defense, Illinois didn't make enough shots to make the game competitive for much of the night. The Illini shot 38.7% from the field, struggling at the rim. Even their 9-0 run in the second half, cutting into an Indiana lead that had been over 20 points, was sparked by the Illinois defense and a full-court press that caused the Hoosiers fits and led to transition opportunities. Going toe-to-toe in the halfcourt offense wasn't enough.

Indiana 80, Illinois 65

INDIANA (12-6): Geronimo 6-8 0-0 13, Jackson-Davis 15-19 5-6 35, Kopp 2-3 1-3 6, Galloway 4-5 2-2 11, Hood-Schifino 5-12 0-0 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Reneau 2-4 1-2 5, Gunn 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-55 9-13 80.

ILLINOIS (13-6): Dainja 4-8 1-4 9, Hawkins 3-8 2-4 9, Harris 4-7 0-2 8, Shannon 8-18 6-10 26, Mayer 0-4 0-0 0, Epps 1-8 0-0 3, Melendez 4-8 0-1 10, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Perrin 0-0 0-2 0, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 9-23 65.

Halftime—Indiana 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-9 (Galloway 1-1, Kopp 1-1, Geronimo 1-3, Gunn 0-1, Bates 0-3), Illinois 8-19 (Shannon 4-7, Melendez 2-3, Epps 1-4, Hawkins 1-4, Mayer 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana 32 (Jackson-Davis 9), Illinois 25 (Dainja 8). Assists_Indiana 13 (Jackson-Davis 5), Illinois 7 (Shannon 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Illinois 9. A_15,544 (15,500).

