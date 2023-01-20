ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mild, relatively snowless and cloudy January continues; snow chances for Chicago this weekend and mid week

By WGN-TV Weather Team
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

Highest Wednesday night rainfall south of Chicago

System that brought rain to Chicago brings heavy snow from central Plains to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlC7P_0kKyLxxF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aC6mu_0kKyLxxF00

Snow is lacking in the Chicago area.

The last time it snowed over one inch at O’Hare Airport occurred on December 22 nd .  Only 0.4” of snow has been recorded at O’Hare from December 23 rd through January 19 th , the third least amount of snow to fall over that period since 1894.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjDSt_0kKyLxxF00

A cloudy January 2023

Thursday produced the fourth consecutive day and the eleventh of the first nineteen days of the year without sunshine.  The percent of possible sunshine through January 19 th stands at 20% which is currently tied for the least amount of sunshine for any January in Chicago since 1894.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqVWT_0kKyLxxF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbZIV_0kKyLxxF00

Axis of heavy snow falls west and north of Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaDha_0kKyLxxF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjUh7_0kKyLxxF00

Potential storm worth monitoring next week ahead of wintry chill

Not carved in stone, but there is a weather system we’re monitoring for snow potential late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5iv9_0kKyLxxF00

Not a huge storm, but Sunday could see first 1”+ snow in over a month!

Snowfall probability of 1” or more snow (courtesy of the European Ensemble model)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laKfh_0kKyLxxF00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

WGN News

Snow likely Wednesday, then polar air arrives this weekend

WEEKEND SNOW COVERS PART OF METRO AREA Saturday night to Sunday snow totals FORECAST TRACK/TIMING OF SYSTEM Midweek system may bring modest snowfall to Chicago APPROACHING WINTER STORM Winter weather advisories, watches, warnings raised from southern Plains to Midwest in advance of approaching storm SATELLITE IMAGERY REVEALS EXTENT OF AREA SNOW COVER NATION’S SNOW COVER […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track

Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday.  The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season.  A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sunshine emerges, but clouds to return shortly

Clouds eroded across the metro area on Monday allowing Chicagoans to observe sunshine for the first time in a week. The day offered 45% of possible sunshine bringing the month’s total to a dismal 18%. January, one of our cloudiest months, typically yields 40% possible sunshine. Prospects for a period of partial sunshine, along with […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter is about to get worse

CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mild conditions may come to an end as the pattern is expected to shift for late January into February. Two accumulating snow chances over a four day period

Accumulating snow possible Sunday and again mid work week.  Clouds continue to be the norm. Through January 21st, O’Hare Airport had only recorded 0.4” of snow for the month.  The normal snowfall at O’Hare for January through the 21st is 7.3 inches.  Snowfall is expected Sunday but the total accumulation from Saturday night through Sunday […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Bubbles freeze instantly as coldest city on Earth hits -58° F

YAKUTSK, Russia — Think Chicago gets cold in the winter? Try living in the Siberian region of Russia where a normal winter sees air temps reaching -15° F. On a particularly cold day in January when air temperatures hit -58° F in Yakutsk, one local family decided to make the most of the anticyclone carried […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Marina’s Bistro opening soon in Uptown

CHICAGO — Eric Roldan, the owner of Marina’s Bistro, joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday Brunch. Roldan made coconut waffles with guava sauce and chicken thighs. Marina’s Bistro is currently offering catering for small and large parties, but will soon be opening a location in Uptown. The location is expected to open in February […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

93XRT Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer dies at 68

CHICAGO — Lin Brehmer, the longtime, legendary host of Chicago’s WXRT rock station, has died at age 68. “He was the most grounded, humble person,” said Terri Hemmert, Brehmer’s colleague at WXRT. “He would quote poetry until you would tell him to shut up about it. He was so smart, so funny and so caring.” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘So lovable’: WXRT remembers Lin Brehmer with special broadcast

CHICAGO — To remember Chicago’s “best friend in the whole world,” WXRT hosted a special broadcast Monday to honor Lin Brehmer. Brehmer, 68, passed away Sunday morning following a battle with prostate cancer. The Chicago radio legend returned to the airwaves in November after taking a leave of absence in the summer. Longtime co-worker and […]
CHICAGO, IL
