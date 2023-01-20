Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Documents marked classified found at Pence's Indiana home, lawyer says
Washington — A "small number" of documents with classified markings were discovered last week at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home and turned over to the FBI, his lawyer told the National Archives and Records Administration. In a letter dated Jan. 18, attorney Greg Jacob told an official...
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
20 GOP-led states ask federal judge to halt migrant sponsorship program
Washington — Twenty Republican-controlled states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday asking a federal judge in Texas to halt a program recently unveiled by the Biden administration that would allow up to 30,000 migrants from four countries to enter the U.S. legally each month if they have American sponsors. Announced...
Release of special grand jury's Trump report opposed by district attorney
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a judge Tuesday she opposes releasing to the public a report by a special purpose grand jury that spent months investigating former President Donald Trump's behavior after the 2020 election. Describing herself as "one of the few people to have had the opportunity...
Georgia judge hears arguments on whether to make Trump grand jury report public
A Georgia judge will decide whether to publicly release a report from a special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state. CBS News reporter Graham Kates has been following the investigation and joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he is confident Pence handled documents in 'proper way'
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
Rep. Mike Lawler on debt limit negotiations, immigration reform and George Santos
New York Republican Congressman Mike Lawler joins "Red & Blue" to discuss a range of topics including debt limit negotiations, immigration reform, and the furor over his fellow Rep. George Santos.
Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego announces bid for Senate seat in 2024, challenging Kyrsten Sinema
Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has officially announced his bid to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, setting up a potential showdown with Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine also announced plans to run for reelection. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss.
Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
After deliberating for less than three hours, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett, who admitted he put up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. One of the highest-profile defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, 62-year-old Barnett,...
President Biden reacts to recent wave of shootings
The White House says President Biden is offering federal support to local officials in California as they investigate recent shootings in the state. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" to share more on the legislation that some officials are calling for.
