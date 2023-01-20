Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR ON SALE THIS WEEK, AEW NOTES
The 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event will go on sale Friday 1/27. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday 1/26. The show will be held on Friday 3/31 at the Galen Center (3400 S Figueroa Street) in Los Angeles, California. Super Mario Bros Speed Run in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY, SECOND TRAILER RELEASED FOR WWE 2K23, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE has new T-shirts available. There are new shirts for Brock Lesnar, Ric/Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Cody Rhodes vows to win the Royal Rumble Match: Raw, Jan. 23, 2023. WWE 2K23 is #EvenStronger with John Cena. Dijak – Driver (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/22 NEW JAPAN RESULTS FROM AICHI, JAPAN
2 - Ren Narita, El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Tomoaki Honma vs. SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo and EVIL. Narita forces Togo to tap out to a Cobra Twist. During the match, Suzuki came to rescue Narita who was getting choked out by Togo. After the match, Suzuki challenged House...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEING THE ELITE 'FOR JAY' RECAP
The Bucks and Cutler make the drive to Fresno, CA and talk about the passing of Jay Briscoe. The Jacksons are in a state of shock and they reiterate a lot of the same things the wrestling community has said about Jay. They said Dynamite was voluntary for roster members but they felt it would be good to be around friends of Jay. Matt says the original goal was to get the three best brother tag teams into AEW (Mark & Jay - Penta & Fenix - Bucks) but they couldn’t make it happen. They’re thankful they were able to keep Ring of Honor going so the Briscoes could go out on a high note professionally. They give their love to Jay’s wife and children and Mark.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship..
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRODUCERS FOR WWE RAW 30 WERE...
PWInsider.com has confirmed the following Producers took part in last night's WWE Raw 30 in Philadelphia:. -Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court. -Chris "Abyss" Park produced the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight-Undertaker segment. -TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd Produced the steel cage match. -Shane Helms produced the DX segment and Imperium...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Britt Baker vs. Bikkie Starkz. *Anthony Henry vs. Máscara Dorada. *Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne. *Action Andretti vs. Bronson. *Brittany J. vs. Harley Cameron. *Dark Order vs. Baliyan Akki & Marcus Kross & Vary Morales. *Serpentico vs. Tony Deppen. *Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KAZARIAN ON IMPACT WRESTLING'S PRESS PASS PODCAST
Frankie Kazarian Is The Special Guest On The Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25th at 2pm EST. IMPACT Wrestling Star Will Talk About His Shocking Return At The Hard To Kill Pay-View-View In Atlanta. Frankie Kazarian - 5-time X Division Champion and 3-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW 30 UPDATES
WWE has announced the first hour of tonight's Monday Night Raw will be commercial free. They have also announced United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley is now a No DQ match. Add Jerry Lawler to the list of legends at the event:. Booker T has stated he will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNING TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THIS SATURDAY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
LINCE DORADO VS. DELIRIOUS ADDED TO MLW ON REELZ TAPING IN PHILADELPHIA
Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Feb 4 in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. Fresh off winning the World Middleweight Championship in a high-profile inter-promotional bout, Lince Dorado looks to get lucha lit with his first title defense at SuperFight… but is he ready for the unpredictable and deranged Delirious?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
For those who have asked, Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW is not a one-time thing. He is cleared to be used going forward. Willow Nightingale is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Willow discusses how she got into professional wrestling as a kid, her decision to become a professional wrestler, her connection with the audience, and the difference between her persona and the person. She also discusses going to Japan, signing with AEW, reactions to the Street Fight on Rampage recently, her thoughts on why some fans don't like women bleeding, how she deals with negative reactions and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT: MCMG DEFEND TAG TITLES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs versus Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. Rosas and Royce start things off. Thye lock up and Royce with a wrist lock. Rosas with a drop...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STING TEASES FINAL JAPAN APPEARANCE, FULL KEIJI MUTO'S RETIREMENT SHOW CARD
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced the full card for Keiji Muto's retirement show, also featuring talent from NJPW, AJPW, DDT, Dragongate, TJPW and former NXT talent. Sting also teased that today may have been his last appearance in Japan:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: NEW JAPAN'S RUMBLE ON 44TH STREET
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0