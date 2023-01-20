The Bucks and Cutler make the drive to Fresno, CA and talk about the passing of Jay Briscoe. The Jacksons are in a state of shock and they reiterate a lot of the same things the wrestling community has said about Jay. They said Dynamite was voluntary for roster members but they felt it would be good to be around friends of Jay. Matt says the original goal was to get the three best brother tag teams into AEW (Mark & Jay - Penta & Fenix - Bucks) but they couldn’t make it happen. They’re thankful they were able to keep Ring of Honor going so the Briscoes could go out on a high note professionally. They give their love to Jay’s wife and children and Mark.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO