WWE SHOOTS ANGLE AT PERFORMANCE CENTER
WWE ran an angle this afternoon at the Performance Center in Florida where Grayson Waller confronted and brawled with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, streaming it live on his Instagram account:. Obviously all this helps build to the Vengeance Day PPV.
WWE RAW XXX REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, A TRIAL, A CAGE MATCH?, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Hulk Hogan makes his way to the stage with Jimmy Hart. Hogan wants to know what’s up in Philadelphia. He says a long time ago when Hulkamania was running wild, a little show called Raw started. Week after week it got bigger and it got stronger. Hogan’s mic goes out but he says we are here to celebrate 30 years of Raw. We are celebrating together and he asks ‘Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania and the Eagles run wild on you’.
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
WWE 2K 23 UPDATE
With WWE 2K media events scheduled for this weekend in San Antonio and Raw is XXX tomorrow it would make sense that the cover will be revealed tomorrow. A data miner reportedly found the cover art for the videogame featuring John Cena through the Xbox online store. But that was never officially substantiated.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
For those who have asked, Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW is not a one-time thing. He is cleared to be used going forward. Willow Nightingale is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Willow discusses how she got into professional wrestling as a kid, her decision to become a professional wrestler, her connection with the audience, and the difference between her persona and the person. She also discusses going to Japan, signing with AEW, reactions to the Street Fight on Rampage recently, her thoughts on why some fans don't like women bleeding, how she deals with negative reactions and much much more.
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR ON SALE THIS WEEK, AEW NOTES
The 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event will go on sale Friday 1/27. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday 1/26. The show will be held on Friday 3/31 at the Galen Center (3400 S Figueroa Street) in Los Angeles, California. Super Mario Bros Speed Run in...
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
AEW RETURNING TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THIS SATURDAY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Britt Baker vs. Bikkie Starkz. *Anthony Henry vs. Máscara Dorada. *Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne. *Action Andretti vs. Bronson. *Brittany J. vs. Harley Cameron. *Dark Order vs. Baliyan Akki & Marcus Kross & Vary Morales. *Serpentico vs. Tony Deppen. *Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal.
NJPW STRONG REPORT: MCMG DEFEND TAG TITLES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs versus Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. Rosas and Royce start things off. Thye lock up and Royce with a wrist lock. Rosas with a drop...
CODY, SECOND TRAILER RELEASED FOR WWE 2K23, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE has new T-shirts available. There are new shirts for Brock Lesnar, Ric/Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Cody Rhodes vows to win the Royal Rumble Match: Raw, Jan. 23, 2023. WWE 2K23 is #EvenStronger with John Cena. Dijak – Driver (Entrance Theme)
IS VINCE MCMAHON AT RAW 30?
For the MANY of you who have asked, we are told there has been no sign of Vince McMahon backstage in Philadelphia at Raw 30.
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending against Alba Fyre who will compete alone. *The NXT Vengeance Day Women's Championship Summit. *Fallon Henley and Kiana James in action. *Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell,. *Elektra Lopez vs....
RAW 30 UPDATES
WWE has announced the first hour of tonight's Monday Night Raw will be commercial free. They have also announced United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley is now a No DQ match. Add Jerry Lawler to the list of legends at the event:. Booker T has stated he will...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS, PRE-SHOW NOTES FROM RAW 30 IN PHILLY
*The show live in Philadelphia looks to be sold out. *WWE are selling a special "I Was Here" Raw 30 t-shirt as well as a t-shirt with the Raw XXX logo. They are also selling a Philly 3:16 shirt. *WWE are selling limited edition replica WWE Championship belts with the...
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
CHARLOTTE DISCUSSES THE ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE ON THE TODAY SHOW
WWE's Charlotte appeared on the Today Show this morning promoting the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. During the appearance, she discussed her father, marriage and more. Craig Melvin name dropped the Rock N' Roll Express and Dusty Rhodes during the segment as well, which you can see below:. Thanks to Kevin...
VIDEO: NEW JAPAN'S RUMBLE ON 44TH STREET
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WHAT'S SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship..
