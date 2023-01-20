Read full article on original website
WHAT'S SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship..
KAZARIAN ON IMPACT WRESTLING'S PRESS PASS PODCAST
Frankie Kazarian Is The Special Guest On The Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25th at 2pm EST. IMPACT Wrestling Star Will Talk About His Shocking Return At The Hard To Kill Pay-View-View In Atlanta. Frankie Kazarian - 5-time X Division Champion and 3-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion -...
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR ON SALE THIS WEEK, AEW NOTES
The 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event will go on sale Friday 1/27. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday 1/26. The show will be held on Friday 3/31 at the Galen Center (3400 S Figueroa Street) in Los Angeles, California. Super Mario Bros Speed Run in...
WWE TOUTS LAST NIGHT'S RAW 30 WAS SERIES' BIGGEST DOMESTIC GATE IN HISTORY
Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn's Tribal Court,...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS, PRE-SHOW NOTES FROM RAW 30 IN PHILLY
*The show live in Philadelphia looks to be sold out. *WWE are selling a special "I Was Here" Raw 30 t-shirt as well as a t-shirt with the Raw XXX logo. They are also selling a Philly 3:16 shirt. *WWE are selling limited edition replica WWE Championship belts with the...
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
IMPACT SPOILERS FROM KISSIMMEE, FL FOR 2/16 AND 2/23
Tom Hannifan and Gia Miller came out for commentary. Match 1) Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander via submission. Giselle Shaw and Jai Vidal came out after. They had dog food and Giselle accidentally hit Jai with it when going to throw it in Deonna’s face. Match 2) Kevin...
RAW SEGMENT CHANGED. WHAT ORIGINAL PLAN WAS & MORE
The steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley did not go as envisioned on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The original plan was for Becky to win and then be beaten down by Damage CTRL. Due to the Tribal Court going "Extremely Long", the decision...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Britt Baker vs. Bikkie Starkz. *Anthony Henry vs. Máscara Dorada. *Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne. *Action Andretti vs. Bronson. *Brittany J. vs. Harley Cameron. *Dark Order vs. Baliyan Akki & Marcus Kross & Vary Morales. *Serpentico vs. Tony Deppen. *Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
NJPW STRONG REPORT: MCMG DEFEND TAG TITLES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs versus Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. Rosas and Royce start things off. Thye lock up and Royce with a wrist lock. Rosas with a drop...
CODY, SECOND TRAILER RELEASED FOR WWE 2K23, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE has new T-shirts available. There are new shirts for Brock Lesnar, Ric/Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Cody Rhodes vows to win the Royal Rumble Match: Raw, Jan. 23, 2023. WWE 2K23 is #EvenStronger with John Cena. Dijak – Driver (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
RAW 30 UPDATES
WWE has announced the first hour of tonight's Monday Night Raw will be commercial free. They have also announced United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley is now a No DQ match. Add Jerry Lawler to the list of legends at the event:. Booker T has stated he will...
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending against Alba Fyre who will compete alone. *The NXT Vengeance Day Women's Championship Summit. *Fallon Henley and Kiana James in action. *Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell,. *Elektra Lopez vs....
WWE HALL OF FAMER FILES TRADEMARKS ON MULTIPLE PERSONAS
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright filed for trademarks on multiple personals he utilized over the course of his career on 1/18. Each filing was for goods and services in the realms of "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purpose"
UNDERTAKER GOES SNEAKER SHOPPING, BECKY LYNCH ON KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, NXT WOMEN'S TAG TITLE HIGHLIGHT'S TOMORROW'S EPISODE, REY VS. KROSS ON SMACKDOWN AND MORE
Karrion Kross was interviewed by Muscle & Fitness at this link. It's Royal Rumble week and beyond tonight's 30th Anniversary for Monday Night Raw, here is WWE's broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending...
ROH WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH & MORE: 1/21 VENDETTA RESULTS FROM POMONA, CA
1/21 Prestige Wrestling - Vendetta results from The Glass House - Pomona, CA. Jordan Cruz pins B-Boy with a leverage pin. Cruz beats his trainer. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeat Los Suavecitos (Ricky & Danny) in 12:34. Nelson gets the pin with a springboard cutter.
1/21 WILDKAT SPORTS RESULTS FROM NEW ORLEANS, INCLUDING A NEW CHAMPION CROWNED
"WILDKAT SPORTS crowns NEW Champion at Their First Event of 2023 in Greater New Orleans" WildKat Sports & Entertainment returned with their first family friendly event of 2023! The #1 Wrestling Promotion in New Orleans picked up where they left off after "Hard Times" and the Revolution Rumble last Fall with the NWA! Returning to their new home of John Curtis in Elmwood, LA, WildKat kicked off what is sure to be a huge year for the company!
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP
WWE will present the 2012 Royal Rumble this Saturday 128 from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome. Following last night's Raw 30, the updated lineup features:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley,...
