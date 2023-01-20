WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright filed for trademarks on multiple personals he utilized over the course of his career on 1/18. Each filing was for goods and services in the realms of "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purpose"

1 DAY AGO